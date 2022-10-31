PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO