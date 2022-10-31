Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews productive so far for competitive Blackhawks
The rebuilding Blackhawks have been more competitive than some might have thought early in the 2022-2023 season with two veterans - Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews - enjoying productive stars to the season.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Squander Multiple Leads, Fall to Wild in Shootout
The Chicago Blackhawks lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at the United Center. Chicago gained two separate leads throughout the game but let Minnesota score shortly after each advantage. Here's how it all played out. First Period: Wild Expose Hawks' Mistakes. Blackhawks' defenseman Jake McCabe...
FOX Sports
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in...
MLive.com
Scotty Bowman cherishes memories of Red Wings 1997, 1998 Stanley Cup teams
Scotty Bowman, for one of the few times in the past half-century, is not affiliated with an NHL team. He remains active at age 89, attending Tampa Bay Lightning games while residing in Sarasota, Fla. Despite stepping down as a consultant for the Chicago Blackhawks last summer, Bowman keeps tabs...
Blackhawks G Alex Stalock hurt, leaves game against Islanders
The Blackhawks were already without top goaltender Petr Mrazek, who has a groin injury.
Fleury mocks Toews, Kane after shootout saves
Marc-André Fleury got his laughs in during the Wild-Blackhawks shootout on Sunday, ending in a Blackhawks' loss. The game went directly to overtime, but no dice. The 3-3 tied contest was forced into a shootout at the United Center, and it didn't disappoint entertainment-wise. After Alex Stalock blocked Mats...
WDIO-TV
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten
Jrue Holiday sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday night to stay unbeaten. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0)...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Goalie Alex Stalock Exits After Nasty Collision With Casey Cizikas
Chicago Blackhawks’ goalie Alex Stalock exited Tuesday’s game early after a violent collision with New York Islanders’ forward Casey Cizikas. Casey Cizikas received five-minute goaltender interference and game misconduct penalties as a result of the play. Stalock was slow to get up but eventually exited the ice...
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Thursday
PREGAME EVENT - PURPLE CARPET. The evening kicks off with the team's annual Purple Carpet event starting at 5:30 p.m. in the United Center Atrium. The Purple Carpet will honor fans who are currently battling cancer, in remission or walking in memory of a loved one who was lost to the disease, and the Blackhawks invite fans attending Thursday's game to come early to cheer on the honorees.
Fort Morgan Times
A risk led Mikko Rantanen to his first taste of a championship in Finland. Now he returns as Colorado Avalanche star.
NEW YORK — The skates were too big and the stick too short for teenage Mikko Rantanen. He was a talented but not always sure-footed hockey prodigy whose rapid growth spurt was already making it difficult to develop his skating and puck-play — especially surrounded by players who were much older on a Finnish professional roster.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Sign Dylan Wells Amidst Goalie Injury Pinch
The Chicago Blackhawks are dipping into organizational depth as goalie injuries pile up. Dylan Wells signed a two-way contract with the Blackhawks on Tuesday, the team announced. Wells began the season on an AHL contract with the Rockford IceHogs. He has a 1-1-0 record, 4.27 GAA, and 0.862 save percentage...
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
CBS Sports
Sabres' Tage Thompson records career-high six points against Red Wings
Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson had an historic night as he recorded a career-high six points (three goals, three assists) in a 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Thompson's six points were tied for the second-most in a single game in franchise history behind only Gilbert Perreault, who registered seven points against the California Golden Seals in 1976.
