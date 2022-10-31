Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
nbc16.com
Building demolition in Coos Bay may cause inconveniences for motorists
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has contracted Johnson Rock Products, Inc. for the demolition of the old Gary's Automotive Building at 405 Newmark Avenue. The city anticipates work to begin November 1st, and will be completed by the end of December. Officials anticipate that with...
nbc16.com
What's happening in Roseburg? The Fall 2022 City Connection e-newsletter has updates
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg turned 150 years old on Oct. 3 and the Fall 2022 City Connection e-newsletter is full of stories about Roseburg 150 Sesquicentennial celebrations - including the return of the Neewollah Parade. Residents can stay up to date on all that’s been happening at the City...
nbc16.com
Continuing precipitation aids firefighters in containing Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire crews focused on repair efforts over the weekend, working on culverts that were affected by fire operations; work included the removal of debris from culverts and strategically placing foliage across affected areas. Officials say the placement of foliage allows the forest to start the process of returning to its natural state.
nbc16.com
Vacant house catches fire in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Early Monday morning, around 1:30 a.m., Coos Bay Firefighters dispatched to 451 S. Marple Street in the Empire District of Coos Bay for a reported house fire. When fire officials arrived on scene, they found a vacant house with heavy fire throughout the structure. Officials...
nbc16.com
Coos County homeless can get free portable stoves in hopes of reducing forest fires
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA) is giving homeless clients of the Devereux Center in Coos Bay a safer cooking option. On Wednesday, CFPA provided portable stoves to those living in forested areas, using grant funds from Keep Oregon Green. The compact stoves, powered by...
nbc16.com
OSP looking for suspect(s) in illegal killing and waste of at least one black bear
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police’s Fish and Wildlife Division is currently seeking public help in locating the suspect(s) in the unlawful killing of a black bear in Jackson County. On October 29 at about 3:00 p.m. OSP Troopers responded to a call about a dead bear...
nbc16.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
nbc16.com
$1,000 reward offered for information in I-5 poaching of elk near Glendale
GLENDALE, Ore. — A $1,000 reward or five hunter preference points is being offered for information that leads to an arrest or citation of those involved in the poaching of two elk within 100 yards of I-5 near Glendale. The Oregon Hunters Association is offering the cash reward, and...
nbc16.com
Two dead bears in five days near Talent, police believe people responsible for killings
Jackson County, Ore. — In the last five days, troopers with Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division have responded to two separate reports of a dead bears stuck in trees in near Talent. Police say they found the the first bear, a black bear, with an arrow sticking...
nbc16.com
North Bend city officials could be at the center of a lawsuit from a TSA employee
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend city officials could be at the center of a lawsuit from a Transportation Security Administration employee who says city officials made false claims against him. On the afternoon of April 14, TSA employee Josh Scarberry initiated a Law Enforcement Incident Response Test at...
nbc16.com
Open house showcasing Saving Grace's newly remodeled clinic set for Nov. 8
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center will host an open house for its new veterinary clinic space on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 3-6 p.m. for community members of Douglas County. The shelter is located at 450 Old Del Rio Road in Roseburg. Saving Grace will be closed...
nbc16.com
Saving Grace in need of food for its shelter animals
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is in need of food donations. "With so many dogs continuing to steam in as strays, and so many cats still on our waiting list, we are in need of food for our shelter animals," Saving Grace said on social media. "Unfortunately, the donated pallets we have received in the past are becoming few and far between so we are humbly asking our supporters to help. All food we receive that we cannot feed to shelter pets goes to our pet food bank."
Comments / 0