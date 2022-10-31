Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s soccer drops to DeLaSalle in state semifinals
The road to the state championship game ended for No. 3 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boy’s soccer Tuesday as they fell 4-0 to No. 2 DeLaSalle in the Class AA semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. However the Lumberjacks’ (17-3) season isn’t over yet. They will play No. 5 Richfield (11-5-4) for third...
Interview: 1894 Duluth Murder Mystery
Emily Kahnke, host from Unnatural: A True Crime Podcast joins GMN to discuss the 1894 murder mystery in Duluth that took the nation by storm.
The Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC
November 3rd-5th the Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC. The event hosts 140+ booths of vintage finds and repurposed treasures. The Duluth Junk Hunt has been operating since 2012, Organizer Emily Broman says she loves to see people make discoveries. “They get really excited which is really fun they don’t really know what they are on the hunt for, but it’s really fun to see people get excited to find what they are looking for”, says Broman.
Weather Sketch: Coy
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
A dip in the road: 21st Avenue East 2nd Street Intersection
The new 21st Ave East has been receiving major attention from folks in the area. WDIO has received complaints from viewers saying they drove through a large dip in the road. At the North West entrance to the 2nd street intersection, there is a major dip for South East bound traffic as people travel down the hill. Many have reportedly unsuspectingly hit this dip at normal speed and bottomed out. Some reported watching vehicles hit it with their headlights bouncing into the trees. Definitely could pose a problem as soon as roads are icy or snowy.
Section of Superior Street to close temporarily
The City of Duluth would like to notify residents of a temporary closure to a portion of Superior Street. Officials say a detour will be put in to place on Wednesday. Superior Street will be closed from N. Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. This is a temporary closure. Signs...
Thanksgiving Burrito is back at Burrito Union
You can now order the Thanksgiving burrito again at Burrito Union. As fans know, it’s piled high with turkey, house made cranberry salsa, sweet corn, stuffing, choice of mashed or sweet potatoes, plus a side of turkey gravy dip and tortilla chips. Someone had pre-ordered 20 for Tuesday morning,...
Duluth police investigating potential gun threat
Update: At approximately 8:50 p.m., 19-year-old Matthew Closson was arrested without incident at the 4500 block of Norwood St. The Duluth Police Department is requesting charges for Possession of an Illegal Firearm, Fleeing on Foot, and Attempted Murder. This was an isolated incident as both parties knew each other. No one was injured during this incident.
Giant pumpkins become monsters at Pier B
Two giant, carved monsters now sit on the lawn outside Pier B Resort. Mike Rudolph fashioned the monsters out of monster-sized pumpkins grown at Jerry’s Pumpkin Patch in Sturgeon Lake. Jerry Gibson said he’s been playing around with growing giant pumpkins for a decade, but he really got serious...
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
Traffic moves slowly around accident on I-35 near Mahtowa
A rollover accident on I-35 near the Atkinson Bridge stalled traffic for a time on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occured on the southbound lane of I-35 between Exit 235 and Exit 227 Carlton County Road 4 near Mahtowa. The accident occured around 4:30 p.m....
Carlton County Sheriff searching for man last seen Oct. 25
The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota BCA are looking for Lucas Dudden, who left Carlton Oct. 25. According to a press release, Dudden’s last known location was McGregor, Minn. His vehicle and belongings were found there. Dudden is a 38-year-old white man. He is 5’8″, 165 pounds,...
Candidates announce plans to run for mayor of Two Harbors
An update about the special election for the mayor of Two Harbors. Robin Glaser announced Tuesday her intent to run. She is currently a Councilor at Large, and has been the mayor of the city before. Glaser told us her experience matters, and will help the city move forward. “The...
Talking coffee and candidates on the Range
We are one week away from the election. And WDIO is bringing you an update about what voters are thinking about during this campaign season. Last week, we headed to the Sugar Shack in Virginia. McKayla Maickelson is the head barista. “My favorite thing is to make coffee. I like...
