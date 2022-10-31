ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"

EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
Ex-Vikings co-DC, Adam Zimmer dies at 38

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on...
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over ARI

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are...
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers

The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
Rodgers preaches patience after Packers’ skid grow to 4

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Aaron Rodgers frustrations were familiar after the Green Bay Packers lost their fourth straight game. This time, however, the veteran quarterback chose his words a little more carefully. Rodgers preached patience following a 27-17 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, and a week after suggesting players needed to be benched.
Kyler Murray, 2 Cardinals most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals can’t find a way to win football games consistently this season. They suffered another hard fought loss in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, and watched their record on the season fall to 3-5, putting them in last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals high expectations for the season don’t seem close to being reached at this point.
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten

Jrue Holiday sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday night to stay unbeaten. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0)...
