Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Report: Here's Why Vikings Acquired T.J. Hockenson In Tuesday Trade
The day of the NFL trade deadline started with a deal that no one saw coming. The Detroit Lions are trading tight end T.J. Hockenson within the NFC North to the Minnesota Vikings. The move initially might have seemed like a surprise considering Minnesota already had a tight end it has made an ...
Vikings Statistically Tabbed as ‘3rd-Worst’ 6-1 Team of All Time
The Minnesota Vikings haven’t started a season with a 6-1 record or better since 2009, a popular year in franchise lore. And according to Football Outsiders, that Brett Favre-led campaign is wildly different than Minnesota’s 2022 start. Per Football Outsiders‘ DVOA statistic, the Vikings are the third-worst 6-1...
Centre Daily
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
TE T.J. Hockenson excited to join Vikings after trade with Lions: "There's nowhere I'd rather be"
EAGAN, Minn. -- Tight end T.J. Hockenson's enthusiasm to join the Vikings - a now-former division rival - is palpable.Hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, the Vikings acquired Hockenson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for draft picks. RELATED: Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IRIt means Hockenson is going from a struggling team to a 6-1 team with playoff aspirations. He addressed the media Wednesday. "I'm super excited to be here, excited to have a role, a piece in this puzzle," Hockenson said. "A lot of good guys around here. This facility is...
NFL great Jared Allen enters US Bank Stadium on horseback before entering Vikings' Ring of Honor
NFL great Jared Allen was honored by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday and made an entrance the only way he knows how – on horseback.
WDIO-TV
Ex-Vikings co-DC, Adam Zimmer dies at 38
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer, an NFL assistant for 17 years and the son of previous Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. He was 38. Corri Zimmer White, his younger sister, confirmed the death on her Instagram account on Tuesday. Adam Zimmer died on...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Za’Darius Smith, 3 Vikings most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Cardinals
The Minnesota Vikings outlasted the visiting Arizona Cardinals, 34-26, at home in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This sixth win solidifies the Vikings’ hold on first place in the NFC North. Here we will look at Za’Darius Smith and three other Vikings most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Cardinals.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over ARI
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 151 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines the broad takeaways from the Vikings 34-26 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Particularly, Patrick Peterson, the Vikings defense, and the 6-1 start are...
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
WDIO-TV
Rodgers preaches patience after Packers’ skid grow to 4
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) – Aaron Rodgers frustrations were familiar after the Green Bay Packers lost their fourth straight game. This time, however, the veteran quarterback chose his words a little more carefully. Rodgers preached patience following a 27-17 loss to the AFC-leading Buffalo Bills, and a week after suggesting players needed to be benched.
ClutchPoints
Kyler Murray, 2 Cardinals most to blame for Week 8 loss vs. Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals can’t find a way to win football games consistently this season. They suffered another hard fought loss in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings, and watched their record on the season fall to 3-5, putting them in last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals high expectations for the season don’t seem close to being reached at this point.
Commanders activate Chase Young just in time for Vikings
The No. 2 pick from the 2020 draft will make his season debut Sunday.
Cardinals climb in new power rankings despite loss to Vikings
The Arizona Cardinals currently find themselves in last place in the NFC and entered a critical part of the ir schedule with three consecutive games against division rivals. They are coming off a 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which they had three second-half turnovers. They still have not...
WDIO-TV
Holiday delivers as Bucks nip Pistons 110-108, stay unbeaten
Jrue Holiday sank a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Detroit Pistons 110-108 on Monday night to stay unbeaten. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and Brook Lopez had 24 to help the Bucks (6-0)...
