Second round playoff pairings/times set for Rockford area teams

Palatine (9-1) at Minooka (7-3) About the Pirates: Palatine has had absolutely no shortage of offense this season, scoring at least 26 points in every game. Dominik Ball leads a whole host of dangerous offensive performers for Palatine which can spread the ball all around to multiple players who can get the job done if Ball is keyed on. The Pirates are still moving the football at a high rate despite having to deploy a back-up quarterback in place of injured starter Grant Dersnah. Palatine’s 31-23 victory over Downers Grove South in Round 1 is the closest game the Pirates have had since its lone loss, 43-42 to Glenbrook South in Week 4.

MINOOKA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO