Sulphur Springs, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
MINEOLA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Annual Heritage Car Show In Sulphur Springs

The Sulphur Springs Downtown Business Alliance is hosting the 17th Annual Heritage Car Show this Saturday at Celebration Plaza in Sulphur Springs. A large display of antique and classic cars will compete in several classes.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Benefit for Lamar County Humane Association

Hogs for Dogs, a benefit for the Lamar County Humane Association will be held at South Main Iron, 255 First St SW Downtown Paris on Saturday from 10a – 3рm. THe event will feature live music, a $10 hamburger dinner, silent auction, and 50/50 drawing. Call or text 903-423-2791 for more information or to volunteer to help.
PARIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $81.5 million bond

SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package. Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues: Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old) Most […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris ISD – Sports

Volleyball gate prices for Tuesday night (Nov 1) at Commerce will be $3.00 for students and $5.00 for adults. It is cash at the gate, so you won’t have to worry about a ticket link. Also, they will accept passes at the gate.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Chamber Connection

If you like wings and networking, then take note. Join us next Wednesday for a fun Business After Hours hosted by Wingstop of Sulphur Springs. The Business After Hours will be from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at the Chamber of Commerce office, 110 Main St. Stop by for some delicious Wingstop treats and a networking meet and greet. Wingstop will also have a grand re-opening for the local restaurant at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Northeast Texas Choral Society Christmas Concert

North East Texas Choral Society proudly presents its 25th Anniversary Christmas concert entitled “Silver Bells.” Concert dates are Saturday, December 3, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 4, at 2:00 pm in the SSHS Auditorium. So get your Christmas season started with this beautiful concert featuring ninety voices from the surrounding area. Tickets are available from singers, the local banks in Sulphur Springs, and online at www.singerscount.org/shop.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs HS Veterans Ceremonies Moved To Nov 14

The Veterans Day Ceremonies at Sulphur Springs High School, scheduled for November 11, have been moved to November 14 because the Sulphur Springs High School’s band will be in San Antonio for the state championship tournament and unable to attend on the 11th. The reception will be at noon, and the ceremony will be at 1:30.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
themonitor.net

Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract

Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
easttexasradio.com

State Marching Band Tournament

In addition to North Lamar, Paris, and Sulphur Springs traveling to San Antonio for the UIL State 4A Band Tournament, three Class 2A schools will also compete for top honors in the state. Rivercrest, Clarksville, and Honey Grove will compete for the state championship in their 2A classifications.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs City Council Meets

The Sulphur Springs City Council will meet in regular session this evening, beginning with an Executive Session at 6:30. They will meet with the attorney about discussions with Ashoka Steel’s request for a Tax Abatement. In regular session, the council will vote on the tax abatement, Agriculture Licenses for the property at the old Thermo mine and the sale of water to the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lamar County First Responders Breakfast

The monthly First Responders Breakfast at First Christian Church in Paris is this Saturday at 8:30. The meal will include bacon, sausage, eggs, hash browns, biscuits, and gravy.
PARIS, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Travel Website Found a Strange Highlight After Visiting Tyler, Texas

If someone from outside of the Tyler area were to ask me about some unique or popular places to visit while in town, there are several spots I could name. Off the top of my head, Goodman Museum, Rose Garden, Discovery Science Place and Stanley's Famous Pit Bar-B-Q come to mind. There's a lot more, of course. Well, a travel website, I'm assuming, came through Tyler and decided to give it's list of the "31 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tyler, Texas." The list was pretty good except for one weird entry that I've never seen on a list like this before.
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

United Way Of Lamar County Holding Lunch And Learn About Dementia

The United Way of Lamar County has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring another free lunch and learn on Friday, Nov 4 at 11:00 am to address caring for aging parents or spouses dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It will be at the CF Paris Church at 3410 North Main. Space is limited, so RSVP by calling 800-272-3900 to register. Speakers include Ruth Brown with the Alzheimer’s Association and attorney Dan Gibbons.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

NTCC – Sports

The Northeast Texas Community College’s Rodeo team trek to South Louisiana for the McNeese State University Rodeo in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 28-29. Desirae Bullock (Shepherd, Texas) was 2.8 in the Lady’s Breakaway Roping to finish outside the money and gain points for the Lady’s team. For...
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
easttexasradio.com

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs News

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. November is both Lung Cancer and COPD Awareness Month. Are you noticing a theme? Our lungs are vital! As always, you need to get your annual physical from your Primary Care provider, which is of utmost importance to you. If your provider decides you need further diagnostics, they can order testing. We have a Pulmonologist in Sulphur Springs several times a month. If you do not have a Primary Care provider, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic has providers taking new patients at 903.885.3181. For a referral to the Pulmonologist, call CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic and request their Sulphur Springs clinic.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texas Middle School plays Sulphur Springs tonight

The 8th Grade B Team’s game starts at 5 p.m. and the A Team game starts at 6:30 p.m. This is the Middle School’s last game of the season. The 7th grade boys B Team finished 30-0 over Sulphur Springs and the A Team finished 30-8 in their Monday night matchup.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

