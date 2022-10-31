ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Frederik Gaudreau lift Wild past Blackhawks, 4-3 in shootout

 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Frederik Gaudreau scored on a backhander in the third round of a shootout to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Kirill Kaprizov scored for the Wild in the second round. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Chicago's Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout to help give Minnesota coach Dean Evason his 100th NHL victory.

Minnesota Wild's Mason Shaw (58) celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chicago. Paul Beaty / AP

Matt Boldy scored twice in regulation for Minnesota and rookie Mason Shaw had his first NHL goal. Fleury made 23 saves.

Jake McCabe, Andreas Athanasiou and Toews scored for Chicago in regulation.

Minnesota had the only shots in overtime, with Chicago goalie Alex Stalock stopping Joel Eriksson Ek with a brilliant toe save on the doorstop. Stalock stopped 32 shots.

Minnesota forward Ryan Hartman was injured in a scuffle with Jarred Tinordi in the second period, and didn't play the final 34 minutes. He went off favoring his right shoulder. The Wild called it an upper-body injury.

SETH JONES SIDELINED

The hard shot Chicago defenseman Seth Jones blocked Saturday night will cost him three to four weeks. X-rays Sunday confirmed a broken right thumb on the shot by Buffalo's Jeff Skinner in a 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Montreal on Tuesday night.

Blackhawks: Host New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

CBS Minnesota

"Carelessness, bad spacing, poor execution": Wolves lose to Suns 116-107

PHOENIX - Cam Johnson scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight victory. Johnson finished 7 of 11 behind the arc and 10 for 17 overall in another strong outing for the former reserve who is now in the starting lineup. "I think he is getting more comfortable with the role, but defensively he was really good," Suns coach Monty Williams said. The victory was the fifth straight for the Suns (6-1), who won without center Deandre Ayton, sidelined with a sprained right ankle. Johnson helped...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Minnesota

Vikings seeing the benefit of leadership change in 6-1 start

MINNEAPOLIS — Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks, two defensive starters for the Minnesota Vikings, didn't hold back with teammates or reporters regarding the unceremonious endings to their tenures with the Arizona Cardinals.The Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday.Peterson and Hicks appreciate being with the Vikings. But it's not just scorned former teammates seeing a difference in Minnesota this season.Players continue to praise the changes created by first-year coach Kevin O'Connell and new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah."The feeling of going to work, being in this locker room, being around these guys, everything about this group feels like family," running back...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
