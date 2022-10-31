It’s been a bad, terrible, no good, rotten season for the Aggies. Texas A&M is in the middle of a four game losing streak, Jimbo Fisher is not only failing miserably but owed a boatload of money to do it, and with four games left on the schedule fans are ready for this to all be done. Even the possums are hiding from watching the team play at this point.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO