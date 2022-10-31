Read full article on original website
Battalion Texas AM
A&M men’s basketball takes on TAMU-Kingsville in exhibition
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is making its return to Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. The Aggies will play Texas A&M-Kingsville in an exhibition that is free to the public. Friday’s exhibition is the first return to action since the Aggies’ run in the...
SB Nation
What the hell is happening at Kyle Field?
Earlier this week, we told you the story of Greg Bludau, a noted hunter who was caught on camera snaring a possum with his hands while watching Texas A&M take on Mississippi in SEC action. Maurice Vilchez, who captured the moment on video, described the scene this way: “As we were walking down towards our seats in Legacy Club, we overheard someone telling an employee there was a possum at his seat,” said Vilchez.
houstoniannews.com
Sam Houston Beats Tarleton in Best Performance of the Season
The Sam Houston Bearkats marched into Stephenville, Texas, Saturday and put on their best performance of the season with a 40-21 win over the Tarleton Texans. The redshirt freshman running back Zach Hrbacek for the Bearkats (5-2) with an 80-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter.
SB Nation
kwhi.com
BRENHAM’S JACOB MABIE COMMITS TO PANOLA
A Brenham Cub baseball player has made his decision on where he will play at the next level. Jacob Mabie has committed to Panola College. Mabie is a senior this year at Brenham High School, and when the season starts will be a four year starter on varsity. He has...
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Explains 'Unusual' Interaction With Aggies Jimbo Fisher
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the media on Halloween about the victory over Texas A&M.
Battalion Texas AM
Aggies host first home meet against Kentucky, TCU
Coming off formidable but tough losses in their first two meets, the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team will host the unranked Kentucky Wildcats and unranked TCU Horned Frogs at the Rec Center Natatorium in College Station on Nov. 3-4. Both the men’s and women’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher updates recruiting amid season of struggles, reflects on what went wrong and Conner Weigman's development
Jimbo Fisher is facing a myriad of issues as Texas A&M is in the middle of a sub-par season. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Fisher was asked how the difficult season is weighing on recruiting. “Our recruits have been very good,” he said. “They see the opportunity, they see...
crossroadstoday.com
UPDATE: Cuero, Refugio & Ganado football games rescheduled
Both The Cuero Gobblers, Refugio Bobcats and Ganado Indians are changing the junior varsity and varsity football games. Due to the impending weather on Friday, the Gobblers will move all of the games up one day. JV green/white will play Wednesday, Nov. 2 starting at 5:00 p.m. in La Grange. Varsity will play Thursday night Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. for the district title against the Tigers.
KBTX.com
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
H-E-B is opening 3 new stores on Wednesday
Wednesday is a big day for H-E-B. The fast-growing Texas grocer is opening three new stores, in Willis, Magnolia and Plano. The Willis H-E-B, about 45 miles north of Houston, anchors the new Market at Willis Shopping Center. Houston-based developer Fidelis broke ground on the new shopping center in September 2021.
mocomotive.com
Crucial Week 11 for six Montgomery County schools
It’s not exactly the calm before the storm. There’s nothing tranquil about this final week of the regular season for six Montgomery County programs as the playoffs lay on the horizon. The playoff fates of Conroe, Willis, Montgomery, Porter, Magnolia West and Legacy Prep remain up in the…
A City in Texas Just Had a Million Dollar Powerball Jackpot Winner
The Powerball lottery is up to over One Billion dollars this week. At the same time, I'm just like everyone else wanting to win a billion dollars. I got to wondering how many people in Texas have ever won an enormous Powerball jackpot. The answer did not surprise me, however,...
KBTX.com
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
hellowoodlands.com
Small Business of the Month: The Republic Grille
The Hello Woodlands Small Business of the Month is brought to you by Miguel Lopez of Conganas LLC and highlights a local small business that serves the Montgomery County community. Read our interview below with this month’s Small Business of the Month, The Republic Grille, and owner Terry McBurney. Terry...
luxury-houses.net
The Most Jaw Dropping Property in All Of Somerville Texas with Over 198 Acres of Desirable Beauty Asks for $7.5 Million
6957 Fm 1361, Somerville, Texas is a Breathtakingly Beautiful Ranch with exquisite detail and thoughtfully planned design featuring a grand open family gathering space and a movie media, game table, open bar and a player piano. This Home in Somerville offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6957 Fm 1361, please contact Christy Huckaby (Phone: 281-731-6692) at Nextgen Real Estate Properties for full support and perfect service.
KBTX.com
Bryan woman celebrates turning 102 years old
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman celebrated her 102nd Birthday Tuesday, surrounded by friends and family. Betty Barton was born on November 1, 1920. Her two children took her to lunch Tuesday to celebrate at Maria Mias. After, Barton was surprised with a cake and a gathering of friends at her living facility.
rtands.com
Look: While Texas Central parties in Japan, houses it owns are suffering from massive hangover
Texas Central has always said it wants to be a good neighbor, but its yard is a total mess. About a dozen homes that sit on property purchased by the high-speed rail company on Plantation Drive in Waller, Texas, are deteriorating rapidly. According to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, the houses have not been maintained and are falling apart. He said there are broken windows, broken doors, weeds, and excessive grass growth. Duhon also added the houses have become a place for drugs and rats.
kwhi.com
FORMER LOCATION OF 4 STAR CONCERT HALL UP FOR SALE
A historic building in downtown Brenham most recently used as a live music venue has been listed for sale. A posting went up Tuesday for the property at 209 South Market Street for $1.4 million. The listing is under Coldwell Banker – The Lindi/Camaron Team. The 1880s building, which...
