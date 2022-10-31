Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-03 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Pryor, Northern Bighorn Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...In Montana, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains. In Wyoming, Northeast Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult on Highway 14 through Burgess Junction.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-02 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-03 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Southern Big Horn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, greatest in Wyoming. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon and Southern Big Horn. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will become slick and hazardous. This includes I-90 from Aberdeen Hill to Sheridan and Piney Creek. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect snow to develop later this evening.
