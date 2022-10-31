Effective: 2022-11-02 19:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-11-03 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slick roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Southern Big Horn WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches, greatest in Wyoming. * WHERE...In Montana, Bighorn Canyon and Southern Big Horn. In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, will become slick and hazardous. This includes I-90 from Aberdeen Hill to Sheridan and Piney Creek. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect snow to develop later this evening.

BIG HORN COUNTY, MT ・ 3 HOURS AGO