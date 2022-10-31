ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Detroit Free Press

Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids

A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Michigan Daily

Why end-of-life paperwork is important even for young college students

This past June, two Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers at the University of Missouri were charged in the hazing of 19-year-old Danny Santulli. On Oct. 20, 2021, the then-freshman pledge had been forced to drink a liter of vodka in addition to being funnel-fed a beer. He arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest, and experienced brain damage so severe that he currently lives wheelchair bound, blind and unable to communicate.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights

(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Stephen Colbert doubted existence of man Tudor Dixon cited in debate — but he's real

A Dearborn resident whose existence was doubted by comedian Stephen Colbert during a monologue last week has a message for the CBS late night host: I am real and so is my switch to the Republican Party. On "The Late Show," Colbert said a person described by Tudor Dixon during a debate last week with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must have been "totally made up" by the GOP nominee for governor. He was skeptical of her story...
DEARBORN, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan in Color hosts its first annual Open MiC Night on the Diag

Lights, Camera, Action! As the sun started to set, crowds of students gathered on the Diag to watch their friends and peers light up the makeshift stage on the front steps of Hatcher Graduate Library. Students took the liberty of bringing their own blankets and snacks in preparation for the show. On Oct. 5, Michigan in Color hosted its first-ever annual Open MiC Night, a public event intended to showcase the talent of performers of Color on campus.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

‘Go Blue Forever’: Ulrich’s closes for good after 88 years in Ann Arbor

On Monday at 2 p.m., Ulrich’s shut its doors for the last time. For 88 years, Ulrich’s was the go-to place for University of Michigan students in need of textbooks, school supplies and campus memorabilia. Located at the corner of South University and East University Avenues, the Ann Arbor small business has a history dating back to 1934. Now, the shelves are vacant, empty cardboard boxes are scattered around the floor and the bookstore’s final customers have taken home the last heavily-discounted remnants of a literary empire.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

CSG meets to discuss cross-cultural event for student orgs, mental health on campus

The University of Michigan Central Student Government (CSG) met in hybrid format Tuesday night to discuss confirmations for positions within CSG, introduce the student organization Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) in Action and express support for the recent student organization cross-cultural event. To start the meeting, LSA junior Karthik Pasupula...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Washington Examiner

25 Michigan school districts getting 138 electric buses

(The Center Square) – The Environmental Protection Agency awarded 25 Michigan school districts $54 million for the purchase of 138 electric-powered buses. The funds are part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure plan to spend $5 billion on low- or no-emission buses nationwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over five years.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots

Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

UCLA law professor Bianca Wilson discusses LGBTQ+ rights at Ford event

Bianca Wilson, public policy senior scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, spoke about issues surrounding LGBTQ+ youth, poverty and sexual health among queer women Thursday afternoon. The event was part of the Racial Foundations of Public Policy event series hosted by the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Michigan Daily

Pursuit of solitude on this bustling campus

At times, Ann Arbor grows restless: Students pass one another carelessly and in a hurry. Each bustles noisily, but none pause to listen. Sights and sounds of half a hundred comings and goings whittle me down to the bone. Feeling buried in the anarchic sounds of a tireless campus, I endeavor to make some time for myself; time to unwind and decompress in solitude and silence.
ANN ARBOR, MI

