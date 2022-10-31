Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Macomb County boy dies from RSV as Michigan pediatric hospitals fill with sick kids
A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. The young boy was hospitalized at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital, and died at 3:41 a.m. Wednesday, the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office told the Free Press. ...
Michigan Daily
Why end-of-life paperwork is important even for young college students
This past June, two Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers at the University of Missouri were charged in the hazing of 19-year-old Danny Santulli. On Oct. 20, 2021, the then-freshman pledge had been forced to drink a liter of vodka in addition to being funnel-fed a beer. He arrived at the hospital in cardiac arrest, and experienced brain damage so severe that he currently lives wheelchair bound, blind and unable to communicate.
michiganradio.org
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says
Republican secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo's last-second lawsuit aims to stop absentee ballots in Detroit, Michigan's Blackest city. The post Michigan Republican Candidate’s Last-Minute Election Lawsuit Aims To ‘Disenfranchise Black Voters,’ NAACP Says appeared first on NewsOne.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan Election Results: 12th Congressional District - Rashida Tlaib vs. Steven Elliott
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 12th congressional district is believed to be safe for Representative Rashida Tlaib as it mostly is made up of Democratic-leaning cities including Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield. But it's not a sure thing for Tlaib. The Detroit-native won the seat in 2018 when she ran...
ACLU warns Michigan school districts of book bans, urges schools to protect students' rights
(CBS DETROIT) - The American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan (ACLU) sent letters to public school districts throughout the state urging them to protect the constitutional rights of students by opposing book bans in school libraries.The letter, which is being sent to hundreds of school districts, warns that banning books violates students' First Amendment rights."Together with public school students and their families all over the state, the ACLU of Michigan is monitoring this situation carefully and will take action if necessary to stop censorship and protect the rights of all children to safe and inclusive learning environments. In addition to...
Stephen Colbert doubted existence of man Tudor Dixon cited in debate — but he's real
A Dearborn resident whose existence was doubted by comedian Stephen Colbert during a monologue last week has a message for the CBS late night host: I am real and so is my switch to the Republican Party. On "The Late Show," Colbert said a person described by Tudor Dixon during a debate last week with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must have been "totally made up" by the GOP nominee for governor. He was skeptical of her story...
Michigan Daily
Michigan in Color hosts its first annual Open MiC Night on the Diag
Lights, Camera, Action! As the sun started to set, crowds of students gathered on the Diag to watch their friends and peers light up the makeshift stage on the front steps of Hatcher Graduate Library. Students took the liberty of bringing their own blankets and snacks in preparation for the show. On Oct. 5, Michigan in Color hosted its first-ever annual Open MiC Night, a public event intended to showcase the talent of performers of Color on campus.
Michigan Daily
‘Go Blue Forever’: Ulrich’s closes for good after 88 years in Ann Arbor
On Monday at 2 p.m., Ulrich’s shut its doors for the last time. For 88 years, Ulrich’s was the go-to place for University of Michigan students in need of textbooks, school supplies and campus memorabilia. Located at the corner of South University and East University Avenues, the Ann Arbor small business has a history dating back to 1934. Now, the shelves are vacant, empty cardboard boxes are scattered around the floor and the bookstore’s final customers have taken home the last heavily-discounted remnants of a literary empire.
Out of the broom closet: Washtenaw County witches find community in Ypsilanti
YPSILANTI, MI -- Ypsilanti native Tanet Casey felt like a solitary witch when she began practicing witchcraft 20 years ago. Despite growing up in a household open to nontraditional religions, she was unaware of the pagan community in her own backyard. “These things were very hush-hush,” Casey said. “It’s basically...
Michigan Daily
CSG meets to discuss cross-cultural event for student orgs, mental health on campus
The University of Michigan Central Student Government (CSG) met in hybrid format Tuesday night to discuss confirmations for positions within CSG, introduce the student organization Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) in Action and express support for the recent student organization cross-cultural event. To start the meeting, LSA junior Karthik Pasupula...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Washington Examiner
25 Michigan school districts getting 138 electric buses
(The Center Square) – The Environmental Protection Agency awarded 25 Michigan school districts $54 million for the purchase of 138 electric-powered buses. The funds are part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure plan to spend $5 billion on low- or no-emission buses nationwide to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over five years.
votebeat.org
Head start to prepare absentee ballots for counting before election is not the time-saver clerks had hoped for
As Michigan clerks prepare to reckon with nearly 1 million absentee ballots they’ve received so far, they say one accommodation meant to give them a head start isn’t the solution it was intended to be, especially for smaller municipalities. Rather, it’s mostly big cities, including Grand Rapids and...
bridgemi.com
Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots
Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
Michigan Daily
UCLA law professor Bianca Wilson discusses LGBTQ+ rights at Ford event
Bianca Wilson, public policy senior scholar at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, spoke about issues surrounding LGBTQ+ youth, poverty and sexual health among queer women Thursday afternoon. The event was part of the Racial Foundations of Public Policy event series hosted by the University of Michigan’s Ford School of Public Policy.
Michigan Rapper Drops Another Gretchen Whitmer Anthem Ahead of Election
Gmac Cash is back with another rap about Michigan's Governor. In 2020, the Detroit rapper first went viral with his song "Coronavirus". Since then, he's offered takes on lots of things including stimulus checks, the high price of gas, and even the Belle Isle slide that sent people flying over the summer.
Michigan Daily
Pursuit of solitude on this bustling campus
At times, Ann Arbor grows restless: Students pass one another carelessly and in a hurry. Each bustles noisily, but none pause to listen. Sights and sounds of half a hundred comings and goings whittle me down to the bone. Feeling buried in the anarchic sounds of a tireless campus, I endeavor to make some time for myself; time to unwind and decompress in solitude and silence.
Electricity rates, grid reliability: Michigan residents invited to raise energy concerns
Michigan residents who need financial help with their energy bills can sign up for assistance at a pair of upcoming public events, which are also meant to offer them a chance to raise concerns about energy matters with state utility regulators. The Michigan Public Service Commission will host “energy assistance...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
