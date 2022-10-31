ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim is a pizza delivery driver...
Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
Innocent Woman Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An innocent woman is seriously injured in a drive-by shooting just outside NoDa on Sunday night. Now neighbors want to know why, as police search for the suspect who opened fire. Crime scene tape is still up a day later. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is...
Nearly A Dozen Hospitalized After A Carbon Monoxide Leak In Dilworth

UPDATE 9 PM — Charlotte Fire has identified and secured the source of the CO. They have isolated the leak to one of the first floor suites where there is ongoing construction work. Residents are now able to return to their homes. 27 patients were evaluated and 11 of those transported to an area hospital. 30 Charlotte firefighters controlled the incident in 4 hours.
Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet. The victims said...
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.
Two Juveniles Hurt After North Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday night. Detectives say that the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive in north Charlotte. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
Burke County Detectives Search for Missing 31-Year-Old Man

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to locate 31-year-old Jason Sheffield. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield was last seen by family in September. A family member says they gave Jason Sheffield a ride to his home on Teague Avenue in Connelly Springs on September 19, but had not seen or heard from him since that date. Deputies are now asking for the pubic’s assistance.
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
