Pizza delivery driver injured after shot in the leg in south Charlotte: CMPD
The shooting happened around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim is a pizza delivery driver...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
Teen shot in arm, leg in yard of Rock Hill home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old man was found shot twice in the yard of a home in Rock Hill Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Rich Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Innocent Woman Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An innocent woman is seriously injured in a drive-by shooting just outside NoDa on Sunday night. Now neighbors want to know why, as police search for the suspect who opened fire. Crime scene tape is still up a day later. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is...
‘I’m going to kill you.’ Charlotte man who held up 3 businesses is sentenced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWWS) – A Charlotte man who held up three businesses with a BB gun was sentenced Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina said Wednesday. Charlotte resident John Gaddy, 35, was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery in June. Records showed […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Nearly A Dozen Hospitalized After A Carbon Monoxide Leak In Dilworth
UPDATE 9 PM — Charlotte Fire has identified and secured the source of the CO. They have isolated the leak to one of the first floor suites where there is ongoing construction work. Residents are now able to return to their homes. 27 patients were evaluated and 11 of those transported to an area hospital. 30 Charlotte firefighters controlled the incident in 4 hours.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Man On Bicycle Assaults Three Men With Machete In Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Three men are recovering after being attacked with a machete in Gastonia. The incident happened around 10:30am on Tuesday on Redding Street. Police say the men were working outside when a man on a bicycle approached them and attacked them with a hatchet. The victims said...
North Carolina man accused of pulling machete on homeowner, sheriff says
A Statesville man with a criminal history is facing charges after entering a family's home with a machete and pulling a knife on the victims, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
WBTV
Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Juveniles Hurt After North Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says two juveniles have non-life-threatening injuries after being shot late Saturday night. Detectives say that the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Reagan Drive in north Charlotte. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.
WCNC
2 separate machete assaults in Charlotte region in one week
On Friday, deputies responded to a machete assault in Iredell County. On Tuesday, Gastonia police responded to a separate machete assault.
Investigation underway after two juveniles hurt in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a northeast Charlotte shooting that has left two juveniles hurt. The shooting happened late Saturday night on Reagan Drive off West Sugar Creek Road, near the New Destiny Worship Center. A Channel 9 crew at the scene learned from witnesses the...
WBTV
‘I just want to know why’: Grieving mother pleads for community to help identify son’s killer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are still hoping to identify the person(s) responsible for killing a young man in southwest Charlotte. Police say the shooting happened Thursday, August 18 just before 2 a.m. Police believe the victim, Dermaine Perea, was driving on I-485 when he...
Innocent bystander seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on The Plaza, police say
CHARLOTTE — An innocent bystander has been seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Witnesses told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they heard gunfire along The Plaza around 6:15 p.m. Police said a woman was driving near E. 34th St. when...
wccbcharlotte.com
Burke County Detectives Search for Missing 31-Year-Old Man
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to locate 31-year-old Jason Sheffield. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield was last seen by family in September. A family member says they gave Jason Sheffield a ride to his home on Teague Avenue in Connelly Springs on September 19, but had not seen or heard from him since that date. Deputies are now asking for the pubic’s assistance.
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
Road blocked after crash brings utility pole down in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A road was blocked in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning due to a crash, which brought down a utility pole and lines into the road. It happened on Oakdale Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday, between Interstate 485 and Miranda Road. According to paramedics, no one was hurt in...
