WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Olympus needs belly rubs and a forever home
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ready to give your next dog a lot of belly rubs? Olympus might be your girl. She's a big girl at about 00 pounds but actually needs to add a few more pounds. The folks at Cincinnati Animal CARE say she's just the sweetest dog.
WKRC
The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
WKRC
Freestore Foodbank offers relief for those in need during holiday season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Freestore Foodbank is hoping to take the stress away from families who may be in need this holiday season. The Cincinnati Foodbank has launched its Holiday Food Distribution program. This year, people will be able to shop for holiday food, including a Thanksgiving turkey, on weekdays through November 23rd.
WKRC
Christmas tree coming to Fountain Square, lighting ceremony expected to dazzle
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Get ready to light up the night for the holiday season!. The ProLink Staffing’s Light Up the Square presented by Macy’s is scheduled to take place on November 25. The 45-foot Concolor-Fir from Medina, Ohio is expected to arrive on Saturday morning and lifted...
WCPO
Are you a fan of hanky pankies? Well, Pepperidge Farms has discontinued the bread used to make them
CINCINNATI — Have you ever eaten a hanky panky at a football tailgate? Maybe as an appetizer at a holiday party?. Well, Pepperidge Farms has discontinued the bread used to make the appetizers. A mix of cheese and meat atop a crispy, toasted slice of rye bread makes up...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
WKRC
Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
WLWT 5
How haunted is Cincinnati? A first-hand look at some of the spookiest places in our area
CINCINNATI — It's called the City of Seven Hills, but some would say the hills are haunted. Established in 1861, Arnold's Bar and Grille has been at the heart of entertainment in our city for over a century. Once, it was at the heart of the red-light district, but inside their walls there's a lot more to tell than the story of booze and burgers.
cincinnatirefined.com
Here's your chance to order Thanksgiving pies while helping in-need senior citizens
This year, you can give back to the community while ordering your Thanksgiving dessert staples. With the "Bust a Crust!" fundraiser, you can purchase delicious pies for your Thanksgiving dinner, while providing food, companionship and a whole lot more to 7,000 area seniors throughout the entire holiday season. The pies are donated by presenting sponsor, Sara Lee, as well as numerous local "Pie Master" bakeries.
WKRC
Outreels Film Festival gives a unique voice to LGBTQ
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades LGBTQ voices were silenced in on the silver screen, but this weekend they will be celebrated. The Outreels Film Festival is a three-day movie fest featuring queer stories on Nov. 4-6. Outreels Cincinnati founder, Chuck Beatty, shares details.
Check out this awesome Halloween projection show on a home in Batavia
A projection mapping hobby turned small business keeps Keith Moeller busy in Batavia around the holidays.
Cincinnati Pizza Week Serves Up $9 Pies from Participating Restaurants Nov. 7-13
Use the Pizza Week app to find pizzas, check in at participating restaurants and win prizes.
linknky.com
Changes made to streamline animal services in Campbell County
Cities in Campbell County have entered into an interlocal agreement with the county to dissolve the Northern Kentucky Animal Control Board and enter into a new deal with the fiscal court to provide animal control services. The cities of Bellevue, Cold Spring, Dayton, Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Melbourne, Silver Grove,...
WKRC
Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
WLWT 5
Halloween mystery: Statue outside Hamilton art center mysteriously transformed into iconic E.T. scene
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Halloween prank in Hamilton has employees of one business pretty impressed. When the Fitton Center staff showed up for work Monday morning, they saw their statue rocking a new outfit. Someone transformed it into the iconic bike scene from the movie "E.T." directed by Cincinnati-native...
WLWT 5
Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
wvxu.org
With local reports of mushroom poisoning, WVXU goes foraging with an expert for some tips
If there was ever a hobby where knowing what you’re doing was super important, it’s foraging for mushrooms. This fall, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center tweeted it was treating multiple patients for mushroom poisoning. The science publication ars Technica reported on the poisonous fungi in this article.
WKRC
'Had to get out of there': Xavier employee helps save 2 women from house fire
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Two women were taken to the hospital after their home caught fire in Norwood Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the home at Webster Street and Hopkins Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. “Heavy, heavy fire conditions when we arrived,” Tom McCabe said. “Floor to ceiling fire.”...
Fox 19
Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
