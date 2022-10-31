ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

The real scary parts of Halloween: Cars, pets and already opened candy

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Children's Hospital Injury Prevention Senior Specialist Dawne Gardner about what brings kids to the hospital on Halloween. Drug-laced candies is not something they have seen at Children's Hospital, but kids being hit by cars is a real worry. That is why it is important you go over the ground rules with your children before heading out.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Freestore Foodbank offers relief for those in need during holiday season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Freestore Foodbank is hoping to take the stress away from families who may be in need this holiday season. The Cincinnati Foodbank has launched its Holiday Food Distribution program. This year, people will be able to shop for holiday food, including a Thanksgiving turkey, on weekdays through November 23rd.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati McDonald's manager is surprised with a new puppy

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati McDonald's employee of over 48 years who lost her dog earlier this year was in for a sweet surprise when she received a golden retriever puppy. On Monday morning, store owner Karen Heimkreiter surprised general manager Deb Sandfoss with an in-store celebration and a new puppy to recognize her hard work and sales achievements.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman helps fulfill grandpa's wish to hand out candy on Halloween

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - One Independence, Kentucky man has had a trying year, and to cope with that trauma all he wanted was to pass out candy with his family. There was only one problem: their neighborhood does not get very many trick-or-treaters. But his granddaughter was determined to make sure there was still a smile on his face.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

Here's your chance to order Thanksgiving pies while helping in-need senior citizens

This year, you can give back to the community while ordering your Thanksgiving dessert staples. With the "Bust a Crust!" fundraiser, you can purchase delicious pies for your Thanksgiving dinner, while providing food, companionship and a whole lot more to 7,000 area seniors throughout the entire holiday season. The pies are donated by presenting sponsor, Sara Lee, as well as numerous local "Pie Master" bakeries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Outreels Film Festival gives a unique voice to LGBTQ

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For decades LGBTQ voices were silenced in on the silver screen, but this weekend they will be celebrated. The Outreels Film Festival is a three-day movie fest featuring queer stories on Nov. 4-6. Outreels Cincinnati founder, Chuck Beatty, shares details.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Changes made to streamline animal services in Campbell County

Cities in Campbell County have entered into an interlocal agreement with the county to dissolve the Northern Kentucky Animal Control Board and enter into a new deal with the fiscal court to provide animal control services. The cities of Bellevue, Cold Spring, Dayton, Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, Melbourne, Silver Grove,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Downtown Cincinnati restaurant opens neighboring speakeasy

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati steakhouse owner has converted a portion of a sistering restaurant into a members-only speakeasy. The owner of Prime Cincinnati at 580 Walnut St. downtown has opened a late-night speakeasy full of bourbons from hand-selected barrels that's accessible by a book case that flips open to reveal the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Why Price Hill’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade won’t happen this year

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A local Facebook group is attempting to save a time-honored community tradition, the Price Hill Thanksgiving Day Parade. The announcement to permanently end the parade came in August, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Now community members are taking to Facebook to try to save the annual event.
CINCINNATI, OH

