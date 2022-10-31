ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
the university of hawai'i system

UH Hilo women’s soccer repeats as PacWest champ

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team claimed the 2022 Pacific West Conference Championship following a 3-1 win against Azusa Pacific University on October 29. Grace VerHage netted all three scores in the first half for the second hat-trick (three goals in one match) of her...
Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.6 feet 07:27 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:21 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy....
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
Kohala Mountain project will protect cloud forest and improve freshwater source

To protect an essential source of fresh water for the BIg Island, a state-funded, four-year project will manage non-native feral pigs and promote native forest regeneration on Kohala Mountain. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health has provided $234,000 in funding for the ‘Eke project, which is being overseen by the...
Visit Hilo: Popover

It's been well over a year since I've been to Popover on Hilo, and I really don't know why I don't visit more often. A yearning for something for breakfast beckoned me, particularly the Sunrise Flatbread. I loved the Sunrise Flatbread. Topped with eggs, Portuguese sausage, mushrooms, red onions, cheese,...
‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after a scathing report was released about conditions at the Hawaii County Correctional Center, some improvements have been made. That’s according to members of the Correctional System Oversight Commission which issued the report on September 2 and discussed their findings at their regular meeting. “I’ve...
Hilo man killed in motorcycle collision

One man is dead and another faces several charges in connection with a traffic collision involving two motorcycles just after 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kīlauea Avenue and East Palai Street in Hilo. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined that a...
Blessing commemorates completion of Waimea rockfall mitigation project

The Department of Public Works held a blessing on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the $1.6-million Waimea Rockfall Mitigation Project. The work was prompted by the emergency closure of a portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge on Jan. 4, 2021, due to debris from a rockfall. This prompted an emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Kawakami the same day.
Man Killed After Two Motorcycles Crash In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - On Friday evening, a Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle traveling south on Kilauea Avenue collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle, killing a 59-year-old Hilo man. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Saturday, October 29) Two motorcycles crashed on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo on Friday evening. One man...
51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
