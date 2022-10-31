Read full article on original website
the university of hawai'i system
UH Hilo women’s soccer repeats as PacWest champ
The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo women’s soccer team claimed the 2022 Pacific West Conference Championship following a 3-1 win against Azusa Pacific University on October 29. Grace VerHage netted all three scores in the first half for the second hat-trick (three goals in one match) of her...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kona and Hilo abruptly closed — leaving patients in the dark
For more than a week, clients with scheduled appointments at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates in Kailua-Kona have been met at the front door by personnel in scrubs informing them no services are being performed due to computer and phone issues. It’s the same situation at Hawai’i Radiologic Associates’ other three...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In ongoing dispute, state seeks more proof lead at Hilo preschool has been dealt with
Hard to believe it's a Monday night in Waikiki as the streets were bustling with people who've been missing the energy of Halloween night. New report offers possible solutions to the North Shore's ongoing erosion problem. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The group today released this 34-page report offering solutions...
bigislandvideonews.com
Keaukaha Project Receives Prestigious Planning Award
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Hawai‘i Chapter. East Hawai‘i’s “Keaukaha Quick Build” project received the prestigious Community-Based Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s (APA) Hawai‘i Chapter at its award ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Kaua‘i Resort & Spa in Po‘ipū on Sept. 15, 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com
With $1M in planning funds, state kicks off costly demolition of former hotel in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land and Natural Resources says it will spend $1 million to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of a Hilo hotel that’s been vacant for years. The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive closed in 2017. This past...
bigislandvideonews.com
Magnitude 3.9 Earthquake Shakes North Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake, located under the town of Waimea, rattled the north-side of Hawaiʻi island on Tuesday morning. (BIVN) – A magnitude-3.9 earthquake shook the north-side of Hawaiʻi island at 1:17 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory located the quake about...
Pilot And Passenger Statements Describe Hawaii Helicopter Crash
HONOLULU (AP) – The pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a remote Hawaii lava field during a sunset tour in June told investigators that the engine had been swapped out but three earlier flights that day were normal. The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released various documents...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds North winds 5 to 10 mph. Hilo Bay High 2.6 feet 07:27 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 03:21 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:41 PM HST. Sunrise 6:20 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST. TONIGHT. Weather Mostly cloudy....
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
bigislandnow.com
Kohala Mountain project will protect cloud forest and improve freshwater source
To protect an essential source of fresh water for the BIg Island, a state-funded, four-year project will manage non-native feral pigs and promote native forest regeneration on Kohala Mountain. The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health has provided $234,000 in funding for the ‘Eke project, which is being overseen by the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County issues 19 concealed carry licenses since SCOTUS ruling easing gun rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County has issued 19 concealed carry licenses so far and another 58 are pending approval, following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that eased gun rules. West Hawaii Today reported that some police officers are concerned they aren’t getting proper training for when they encounter license holders....
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Popover
It's been well over a year since I've been to Popover on Hilo, and I really don't know why I don't visit more often. A yearning for something for breakfast beckoned me, particularly the Sunrise Flatbread. I loved the Sunrise Flatbread. Topped with eggs, Portuguese sausage, mushrooms, red onions, cheese,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘High tensions’ at Hilo jail because of lack of services, overcrowding
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weeks after a scathing report was released about conditions at the Hawaii County Correctional Center, some improvements have been made. That’s according to members of the Correctional System Oversight Commission which issued the report on September 2 and discussed their findings at their regular meeting. “I’ve...
bigislandnow.com
Concealed carry applications spike on Big Island; County Council considering proposed gun measure
Each month, hundreds of customers enter S. Tokunaga Store in Hilo to peruse and shop its selection of at least 15 brands of guns, including their best-sellers: 9mm Glocks and Sig Sauers. “Right now, the firearms industry is pretty in demand,” Michael Tokunaga, the store’s owner, said. “Everybody is interested...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man killed in motorcycle collision
One man is dead and another faces several charges in connection with a traffic collision involving two motorcycles just after 6 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Kīlauea Avenue and East Palai Street in Hilo. Investigators with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s East Hawai‘i Traffic Enforcement Unit determined that a...
kauainownews.com
Blessing commemorates completion of Waimea rockfall mitigation project
The Department of Public Works held a blessing on Tuesday to commemorate the completion of the $1.6-million Waimea Rockfall Mitigation Project. The work was prompted by the emergency closure of a portion of Menehune Road and the Waimea Swinging Bridge on Jan. 4, 2021, due to debris from a rockfall. This prompted an emergency proclamation signed by Mayor Kawakami the same day.
bigislandvideonews.com
Man Killed After Two Motorcycles Crash In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - On Friday evening, a Heavy Metal Customs motorcycle traveling south on Kilauea Avenue collided with a 2007 Honda motorcycle, killing a 59-year-old Hilo man. UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Saturday, October 29) Two motorcycles crashed on Kilauea Avenue in Hilo on Friday evening. One man...
hawaiinewsnow.com
51-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal motorcycle crash in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal motorcycle collision in Hilo on Friday, Hawaii Island police said. Investigators said Reginald Bothelo was arrested for seven offenses, including first-degree negligent homicide, DUI, promoting a dangerous drug, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. As...
