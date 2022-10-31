ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
shorelocalnews.com

On 10th Anniversary of Sandy, Ocean City Continues to Lead in Flood Mitigation

Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away, Ocean City remains committed to elevating homes and infrastructure, installing pumping stations, replacing bulkheads and barriers, creating living shorelines, purchasing open space and various other measures that are vital to protecting the island and its residents.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Mixed-Use Project Approved for Downtown Ocean City

The Ocean City Planning Board gave approval Wednesday night for a project that would transform an undersized lot in the downtown into a building with commercial space on the bottom and two residential units on top. The building at 625 Asbury Ave. in the mixed-use zone was formerly occupied by...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Demolition of derelict Somers Point homes begins

SOMERS POINT — Demolition work got started in earnest Thursday at the future site of an overflow parking lot for Bayview Court Apartments. American Demolition Corp., which had been performing asbestos abatement at the five dilapidated homes on the site along Shore and Pleasant roads, erected snow fencing Oct. 26 and commenced destruction the following day.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Inbound Lane Closures on Ninth Street Causeway on Saturday

The inbound lanes of the Route 52 causeway (entering Ocean City at Ninth Street) will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the Trail of Two Cities 5-kilometer run/walk. Drivers may leave Ocean City during that time period using the outbound lanes of the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Frustration Rises Over Abrupt Bridge Closings

When it is open, the Townsends Inlet Bridge allows motorists to make a quick, direct hop to travel between Sea Isle City and Avalon. But when it is closed, drivers must follow a lengthy and circuitous detour on the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 for trips between both towns.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ’s Only Nightclub On Wheels Found Near Rowan University

I didn’t realize this was such a crazy thing to experience until I told someone who hasn’t spent any time at Rowan University. If you didn’t know, I graduated from Rowan just this past May and one of the most famous things on campus is the Cougar Oober. I actually consider myself really lucky to be at Rowan during the come up of the Cougar Oober and it really elevated my time there.
GLASSBORO, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Atlantic City Country Club Named One of Top Resort Courses in USA

One area golf course was just named on of the Top 200 Resort Courses for 2022 by Golf Week magazine. Coming in at No. 63 is Atlantic City Country Club, which is located in Northfield, with a score of 6.59 out of 10. It was one of only two courses in the state of New Jersey to make the Top 200 list with Crystal Springs Resort (Ballyowen) in Hamburg, N.J. coming in at 118.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

$2.6M field on ballot in Linwood

LINWOOD — Do voters want the city to spend $2.6 million on a turf field and lighting upgrades to All Wars Memorial Park with no increase in taxes? That’s what Linwood City Council is asking residents on the ballot this Election Day. According to an overview of the...
LINWOOD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Proposed Glassboro-Camden light rail line enters preliminary design phase

Plans to bring a new light rail route along an 18-mile stretch of South Jersey, from Glassboro to Camden, took another step forward last week with the selection of two firms that will handle project management and preliminary design work. The Glassboro-Camden light rail project was first envisioned in 2005...
GLASSBORO, NJ
roi-nj.com

TD Bank names new commercial market president for South/Coastal N.J.

TD Bank last week announced it appointed Gregory Carlisle as its commercial market president for South Jersey/Coastal New Jersey. Carlisle succeeds Robert Curley III, following his move to regional president of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Metro. In this role, Carlisle will lead the local Commercial and Small Business banking...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy