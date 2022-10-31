Read full article on original website
Live updates: Mississippi State football returns home to host Auburn
Mississippi State football plays at Davis Wade Stadium for the first time in nearly a month. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) take on Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville. The Dispatch will have live updates from the SEC clash. This story will be updated. 10:38...
‘It’s still Auburn’: Mississippi State not taking struggling Tigers lightly
STARKVILLE — The Auburn football team has been in disarray for the better part of a year. The Tigers are 3-5 this season and 1-4 in Southeastern Conference play. They fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. They’ve lost four games in a row. Mississippi State knows none...
Mississippi State hires executive search firm to find next athletic director
Mississippi State has hired an executive search firm in hopes of finding its next athletic director, the school announced Friday morning. President Mark Keenum will follow protocol from his prior two athletic director searches at MSU and will move quickly “to find the right individual with the right skill set and the right temperament our Bulldog family expects and deserves at Mississippi State,” per a news release.
Week 10 predictions: As Auburn’s new AD watches, Mississippi State thrives at home
There wasn’t a lot of attraction for this game a week ago. Urgency for Mississippi State, yes, but not attraction. Now things look a lot different if only for the off-field distraction of athletic director John Cohen leaving to take the same position at Auburn. God showed us his...
Prep roundup: Starkville girls basketball defeats Meridian
STARKVILLE — Starkville girls basketball won its home opener against Meridian on Friday night, 66-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were led by Zariyah Edwards and Je’Niecia Hill, each of whom scored 20 points or more in the win. Edwards led the team with 21 points. Starkville will host...
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State football game vs. Auburn
Mississippi State returns from its bye week to host Auburn on Saturday night. Here’s more information on the contest at Davis Wade Stadium. Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville. TV: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN2. Series: Auburn leads, 65-28-2. Coaches...
Noxubee County blows out Amanda Elzy to advance to second round of MHSAA Class 3A playoffs
MACON — Noxubee County looked to make a statement from the jump during Friday’s MHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Amanda Elzy. A fumble on the kickoff recovered by the Tigers helped do just that as they were able to force turnovers on the first two offensive possessions of the game on the Panthers.
Bulldog grab bag: Emmanuel Forbes doesn’t let awards get to his head
STARKVILLE — Every time Darcel McBath hears about a latest accolade for his star cornerback, he shoots junior Emmanuel Forbes a text. “This means nothing to me,” the Mississippi State cornerbacks coach reminds his young player. “Reset, reload, let’s get on to the next week.”. Those...
Late score, Jermar McCarter’s big-time defense see Starkville into playoffs
STARKVILLE — The Starkville sideline was still celebrating a touchdown when Jermar McCarter picked off Grenada’s quarterback for a second time. Trey Petty’s 13-yard pass to Ashton Bogard and subsequent two-point conversion gave the Yellow Jackets a seven-point lead, but McCarter’s grab sealed the deal on a dramatic, must-win senior night.
Caledonia rallies to beat New Albany in Class 4A playoff opener
CALEDONIA — After it was over, just before the Caledonia High School huddle broke with a cheer, Ethan Ramirez crouched and spun the football on the 45-yard line. The junior had just wrapped up one heck of a performance for the Cavaliers in Friday’s MHSAA Class 4A playoff opener against New Albany. He made big plays on the defensive line. He set up his team’s first touchdown with a big gain on the ground, then scored the next one himself. He even broke through the New Albany line and blocked an important field goal.
Game of the week: West Point hosts Columbus in potential district championship game
WEST POINT — Two weeks into the 2022 season, both West Point and Columbus sat with identical 0-2 records. An 0-2 start to the season was incredibly unusual for the Green Wave, who have been one of the best 5A teams in Mississippi in recent years, but something more commonplace for the Falcons, who outside of 2021 had lost their first two games of the season in four straight years.
West Point dominates, shuts out Columbus for sixth district title in seven years
WEST POINT — After opening up the scoring midway through the first quarter, West Point had gained an early advantage in Thursday night’s game against Columbus. The Green Wave, riding a seven-game winning streak heading into their final game of the season, needed one more win to secure a sixth district title in seven years.
MHSAA reclassification: Starkville to move up to new Class 7A; Columbus returns to 6A
Columbus High School and Starkville High School are moving on up. Almost every other public high school in the Golden Triangle is staying put. The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced its reclassification figures for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years Thursday, moving Starkville into its brand-new 7A classification. The...
West Lowndes keeps rolling with rout of Vardaman, earns home playoff game
Jaquavious Tate broke through the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown run on West Lowndes’ first offensive snap Thursday against Vardaman. But even when the play was called back due to a holding penalty, Tate and the Panthers were undeterred. Tate scampered down the right sideline for...
See new 2023-25 MHSAA regions, alignment for Golden Triangle schools
The Mississippi High School Activities Association released its reclassification numbers Thursday. Here’s who each Golden Triangle-area public school will be facing off with in region play for the next two years. 2023-25 football regions. Class 7A, Region 2. Starkville, Clinton, Madison Central, Germantown, Tupelo. Class 6A, Region 2. Columbus,...
Roses and thorns: 11-6-22
A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
Going on with Grants: Chicken Dee coming to Columbus
Nothing quite hits the spot on a Friday night like fried chicken. I’m happy to report that Steve Gao will soon open Chicken Dee, a fried chicken and southern comfort restaurant at 217 Alabama St. in the former Fish Wings and More building. Gao told me he thought now...
SCT presenting ‘Annie and Emmett’ for fundraiser performance
For one night only, the Starkville Community Theatre stage will host a revival fundraiser performance of the powerful drama “Anne and Emmett”, at the Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Produced by Theatre MSU, this play centers around an imaginary conversation between Holocaust martyr Anne Frank and 1950s...
Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations
Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD
The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
