Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Live updates: Mississippi State football returns home to host Auburn

Mississippi State football plays at Davis Wade Stadium for the first time in nearly a month. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) take on Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Starkville. The Dispatch will have live updates from the SEC clash. This story will be updated. 10:38...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State hires executive search firm to find next athletic director

Mississippi State has hired an executive search firm in hopes of finding its next athletic director, the school announced Friday morning. President Mark Keenum will follow protocol from his prior two athletic director searches at MSU and will move quickly “to find the right individual with the right skill set and the right temperament our Bulldog family expects and deserves at Mississippi State,” per a news release.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: Starkville girls basketball defeats Meridian

STARKVILLE — Starkville girls basketball won its home opener against Meridian on Friday night, 66-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were led by Zariyah Edwards and Je’Niecia Hill, each of whom scored 20 points or more in the win. Edwards led the team with 21 points. Starkville will host...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State football game vs. Auburn

Mississippi State returns from its bye week to host Auburn on Saturday night. Here’s more information on the contest at Davis Wade Stadium. Auburn (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State (5-3, 2-3 SEC) Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville. TV: 6:30 p.m., Saturday, ESPN2. Series: Auburn leads, 65-28-2. Coaches...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Bulldog grab bag: Emmanuel Forbes doesn’t let awards get to his head

STARKVILLE — Every time Darcel McBath hears about a latest accolade for his star cornerback, he shoots junior Emmanuel Forbes a text. “This means nothing to me,” the Mississippi State cornerbacks coach reminds his young player. “Reset, reload, let’s get on to the next week.”. Those...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Late score, Jermar McCarter’s big-time defense see Starkville into playoffs

STARKVILLE — The Starkville sideline was still celebrating a touchdown when Jermar McCarter picked off Grenada’s quarterback for a second time. Trey Petty’s 13-yard pass to Ashton Bogard and subsequent two-point conversion gave the Yellow Jackets a seven-point lead, but McCarter’s grab sealed the deal on a dramatic, must-win senior night.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Caledonia rallies to beat New Albany in Class 4A playoff opener

CALEDONIA — After it was over, just before the Caledonia High School huddle broke with a cheer, Ethan Ramirez crouched and spun the football on the 45-yard line. The junior had just wrapped up one heck of a performance for the Cavaliers in Friday’s MHSAA Class 4A playoff opener against New Albany. He made big plays on the defensive line. He set up his team’s first touchdown with a big gain on the ground, then scored the next one himself. He even broke through the New Albany line and blocked an important field goal.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Game of the week: West Point hosts Columbus in potential district championship game

WEST POINT — Two weeks into the 2022 season, both West Point and Columbus sat with identical 0-2 records. An 0-2 start to the season was incredibly unusual for the Green Wave, who have been one of the best 5A teams in Mississippi in recent years, but something more commonplace for the Falcons, who outside of 2021 had lost their first two games of the season in four straight years.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Lowndes keeps rolling with rout of Vardaman, earns home playoff game

Jaquavious Tate broke through the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown run on West Lowndes’ first offensive snap Thursday against Vardaman. But even when the play was called back due to a holding penalty, Tate and the Panthers were undeterred. Tate scampered down the right sideline for...
VARDAMAN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

See new 2023-25 MHSAA regions, alignment for Golden Triangle schools

The Mississippi High School Activities Association released its reclassification numbers Thursday. Here’s who each Golden Triangle-area public school will be facing off with in region play for the next two years. 2023-25 football regions. Class 7A, Region 2. Starkville, Clinton, Madison Central, Germantown, Tupelo. Class 6A, Region 2. Columbus,...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Roses and thorns: 11-6-22

A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Going on with Grants: Chicken Dee coming to Columbus

Nothing quite hits the spot on a Friday night like fried chicken. I’m happy to report that Steve Gao will soon open Chicken Dee, a fried chicken and southern comfort restaurant at 217 Alabama St. in the former Fish Wings and More building. Gao told me he thought now...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

SCT presenting ‘Annie and Emmett’ for fundraiser performance

For one night only, the Starkville Community Theatre stage will host a revival fundraiser performance of the powerful drama “Anne and Emmett”, at the Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. Produced by Theatre MSU, this play centers around an imaginary conversation between Holocaust martyr Anne Frank and 1950s...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus, Starkville to get fast electric vehicle charging stations

Columbus Light and Water and Starkville Utilities Department have received the last leg of funding they need to install new electric vehicle fast-charging stations. The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality announced Wednesday it was giving both CLW and SUD both $48,060 for the installation of two charging stations in their respective downtowns. The addition of the new chargers will bring Columbus to three total and Starkville to six.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Retired assistant Chattanooga chief vies to lead CPD

The second finalist for Columbus police chief is Russell Jason Irvin of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Columbus councilmen interviewed the former assistant police chief for special operations and administrative support at the Chattanooga Police Department for about 90 minutes Thursday morning behind closed doors. Afterward he met police officers and citizens in the reception room at City Hall but declined to speak to the media.
COLUMBUS, MS

