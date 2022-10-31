ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bordentown, NJ

CBS Philly

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
WTAJ

Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
BETHLEHEM, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Best 4 places for cheesesteaks in Central NJ

As a self-proclaimed cheesesteak connoisseur, when we decide on a cheat day, it's my go-to. There are some excellent choices throughout the state but I want to focus on Central Jersey today. On our drive back from visiting family and friends in New England, our ETA was close to 8...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization Announces Las Vibras de la Isla Cabaret Fundraiser

The Trenton Puerto Rican Community and Friends Organization (TPRCFO) announced that they will be hosting their Las Vibras de la Isla cabaret fundraiser on Saturday, November 12th. The event will be hosted at the West Trenton Ballroom from 6 pm to 12 am. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased here: Eventbrite – Las Vibras de la Isla. Event proceeds will be benefitting educational and cultural programming for the community, as well as the 2023 Trenton Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.
TRENTON, NJ
towntopics.com

Handsome New Look For Kitchen Cabinets Is Available From Cabinet Painting Guru

KITCHEN CABINETS: “We are set apart by the quality of our work and our excellent staff. People feel as if they’ve hired a family. There is a high comfort level, and customers often comment on how personable our staff is, and, of course, on the excellent quality of their work.” Kevin Casey, left, founder and owner of Cabinet Painting Guru, is shown with Adam Elsayed, Jarod Chamberlain, and Max Ronollo, three of his five colleagues, in a recently completed kitchen.
PENNINGTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Meet Santa For Free In Lawrenceville, NJ This Christmas Season

I know what you’re thinking, it’s literally Halloween time and we haven’t gotten to Thanksgiving yet. I know, same, but the planning is starting soon for all things Christmas. One Mercer County, NJ town that’s getting the planning started quickly is Lawrenceville. I saw a post on Facebook that was advertising a fun and easy Christmas activity for the family to go out and enjoy.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Contact of Burlington County celebrates 50th anniversary

Contact of Burlington County celebrated its 50th anniversary with A Night in Las Vegas at the Community House of Moorestown on Oct. 27. According to its website, the nonprofit meets the needs of individuals by offering confidential crisis helpline and sexual violence services, and its vision is to provide access to emotional support and community resources to anyone at any time.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Do Soup Season Right

It’s soup season, and these Delaware eateries are serving up the warming comfort food in cups, bowls and takeout containers. Soup is part of nearly every cuisine around the world, inspiring cookbooks, fast-food restaurants and even famous Seinfeld characters (“No soup for you!”). Fortunately, there is no shortage of varieties in Delaware. Here, we dish on a few favorites to slurp up this season.
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Police officers shot in Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. - A massive police response is underway in Newark after two cops were shot on Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement sources told FOX 5 News that at least two police officers have been wounded in the shooting. They were taken to University Hospital. One cop was shot in the neck, the other in the leg. Both were in stable condition.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Bucks County Smoke Shop Burglarized, Say Police

A smoke and vape shop in Bucks County was broken into early on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to authorities. Police in Warrington were dispatched to Quick Puff smoke shop on Easton Road just before 3:30 a.m., officials said. There, officers found the store's front window shattered and several Pennsylvania skill...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

