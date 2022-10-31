ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Shore Sports Network

Mustangs Coming to MJ’s On The Varsity Link Coaches Corner

Coming of their first playoff victory since 1994 Marlboro will be featured on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from MJ’s Restaurant, Bar & Grill in Neptune from 7-8pm and be joined by Mustangs head coach Jason Dagato along with senior two-way standouts Ryan Mendes and Lucas McEvoy. The show can be watch on shoresportsnetwork.com.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
News 12

Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PhillyBite

What is New Jersey State Bird?

Philadelphia, PA - New Jersey waited long to name its state bird, a goldfinch. In its 159th meeting, the New Jersey legislature chose this bird as the state's official symbol. It shares this state symbol with six other states. But today, the goldfinch isn't the only bird that calls the Garden State home.
IOWA STATE
Travel Maven

Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey

Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
WRAL

Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in New Jersey

ELK TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck. The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree....
NEW JERSEY STATE
NBC New York

Four $50,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in NJ. See Where, as Jackpot Soars to $1 Billion

Sorry for suggesting you buy across the river. It won't happen again. No one hit the jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but four tickets sold in New Jersey are worth big money, lottery officials said. The third prize-winning tickets, each worth $50,000, had four matching numbers and the Powerball. We'd...
Shore Sports Network

Shore Sports Network

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Shore Sports Network has the best sports coverage for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy