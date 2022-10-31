Read full article on original website
Coming of their first playoff victory since 1994 Marlboro will be featured on Wednesday’s Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from MJ’s Restaurant, Bar & Grill in Neptune from 7-8pm and be joined by Mustangs head coach Jason Dagato along with senior two-way standouts Ryan Mendes and Lucas McEvoy. The show can be watch on shoresportsnetwork.com.
