2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.
Person Struck, Killed on I-10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown person was struck and killed by a vehicle on the I-10 Freeway westbound at the Hoover Street over crossing… Read more "Person Struck, Killed on I-10 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles"
Pedestrian killed on 110 Freeway in DTLA
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle on the southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deadly crash occurred on the transition road to the westbound 10 Freeway around 5 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. The...
Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles
East Los Angeles, CA: A water main broke flooding a few streets in the neighborhood of East Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2. The Los Angeles… Read more "Water Main Break Floods a Few Streets in East Los Angeles"
Man dies in Chatsworth crash
A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth.The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck.Police believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to broadcast reports.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Truck smashes through glass storefront in robbery of 4 scooters from Orange County shop
Robbers rammed a truck through the doors of an Orange County shop, stepping through the wreckage to make off with a handful of scooters.
Authorities ID teen fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens
HAWAIIAN GARDENS, Calif. – Authorities Wednesday identified a young man who was fatally shot in Hawaiian Gardens. The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 21900 block of Arline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Seth Laning, 18, of Cypress, died at the...
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
5 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Los Angeles (Los Angeles, CA)
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened near the intersection of Paramount Boulevard and Glendora Drive at around 10:40 a.m.
Robert Woo Pronounced Dead after Pedestrian Collision on 10 Freeway [El Monte, CA]
Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Cogswell Road. Around 4:00 a.m., police responded to the scene near Cogswell. The events leading up to the crash still remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the driver of a vehicle struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, the pedestrian suffered life-threatening...
One person dead, second facing murder charge following traffic collision on South Coast
One man is dead, and a second was arrested following a traffic collision in Ventura County. It happened at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, and Terrace Avenue, in Oxnard. Police say Elijah Franco was westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators say an eastbound car then tried to turn onto Terrace Avenue, causing the collision with the oncoming motorcycle.
Police chase suspect arrested after traveling wrong way trying to evade officers in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A driver is in handcuffs after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles County – but not before putting other drivers at risk by speeding and traveling the wrong way on certain streets. The suspect, who was wanted for possibly stealing the pickup truck...
DTLA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot at a party near Chinatown and is in the hospital Tuesday. Officers were called at 10:24 a.m. Monday to a location near Cesar Chavez Avenue and Progress Place east of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and the eastbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway interchange where they learned the victim was engaged in an argument with another man and at some point the suspect drew a handgun and shot the victim.
‘Brazen’: Video shows group of thieves steal catalytic converter in Mid-Wilshire area
Surveillance video captured a group of thieves stealing a car’s catalytic converter in the Mid-Wilshire area early Wednesday. The incident occurred around 2:40 a.m. and several men in three white vehicles were involved, the video shows. First, one vehicle pulls up and a passenger gets out, but soon, at least five other men can be […]
Woman killed in Long Beach shooting; suspect in custody
A 47-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a 36-year-old woman he had been dating in Long Beach. Long Beach Police Department officers were called about 7:50 a.m. to the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, on reports of a woman bleeding in a vehicle, and they found Adriana Silva of Paramount in the area suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the LBPD.
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
Inland Empire sophomore killed when gunfire erupts at out-of-control Halloween party
An Inland Empire high-school sophomore is dead after gunfire erupted at an out-of-control Halloween party attended by hundreds of people.
