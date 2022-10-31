ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (10-30-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zu1hN_0isZqCNA00

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Another week of postseason play means another look at its top moments, and there were plenty. Catch the best of the best in the newest SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.

