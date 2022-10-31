SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (10-30-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Another week of postseason play means another look at its top moments, and there were plenty. Catch the best of the best in the newest SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
