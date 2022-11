The Los Angeles Lakers play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles ended a nascent two-game winning streak on Friday when it fell to the Utah Jazz, 130-116. LeBron James has been feeling under the weather over the last several days, and for the second straight game, he shot under 40 percent and missed all of his 3-point attempts.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO