WHAS 11

'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams Turns Into a Wicked Stepmother

Amy Adams is taking a turn on the dark side in the new trailer for Disenchanted!. Disney shared the first full trailer to the anticipated sequel on Tuesday, which shows how Giselle (Adams), Robert (Patrick Dempsey) and their happy family end up on the wrong side of the storybook and fighting against a dark curse.
WHAS 11

'Dead to Me' Final Season Trailer: Jen and Judy Are in Big, Big Trouble

The trailer for the third and final season of Dead to Me is here! After more than two years away, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini return to the Netflix dark comedy as best friends Jen and Judy, and this time, they're facing the brutal aftermath of the bombshells left in the wake of the stunning sophomore finale.
WHAS 11

'Firefly Lane': Everything We Know About the Final Season

Firefly Lane has a lot of questions to answer when it returns for its second and final season on Netflix. Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as best friends Tully Hart and Kate Mularkey, the one-hour drama is back for the final 16 episodes, with the first half dropping in December. Based on the 2008 novel by Kristin Hannah, the series -- which was one of Netflix's most popular of 2021 -- chronicles Tully and Kate's lifelong friendship as it spans over the course of three decades.

