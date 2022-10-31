Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WESH
Report: Orange County man shot, killed burglar he says tried to steal his chickens
ORLANDO, Fla. — New details have been released about a man who was shot and killed by an Orange County homeowner nearly a week ago and why the homeowner opened fire. Crime scene tape is still lying around from the investigation last Thursday at the home on Ponderosa Drive.
WESH
1 killed, 1 hurt as deputies investigate shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County sheriff's office is investigating a shooting Wednesday that they said left one man dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the intersection of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando about the shooting just before 2 p.m. Witnesses told deputies...
click orlando
Orange County homeowner shot, killed man trying to steal birds, report shows
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County homeowner who shot and killed a man last week told deputies the man was trying to steal his birds, according to a report. Orange County deputies responded Thursday to a shooting on Ponderosa Drive off Hoffner Avenue, near Goldenrod Road. [TRENDING: Merritt...
fox35orlando.com
Deputies investigating double shooting on Texas Avenue in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the area around 2 p.m. to treat two people with gunshot wounds. One man in his 30s who...
16-Year-Old In Custody On Murder Charges After Shooting Death In Brandon Overnight
BRANDON, Fla. – A 16-year-old is in custody following a fatal shooting in Brandon on Tuesday night, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 200 block of Harmony Lane in Brandon just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, in
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near Orange County shopping plaza
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 p.m. near the intersection of South Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said a man...
click orlando
Arrest made months after fatal 150 mph crash on SR-408 in Orange County, records show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 32-year-old man accused of going 150 mph before crashing into the back of a pickup truck on State Road 408 in November 2021 has been arrested. Omaykan Guler faces a vehicular homicide charge in the crash that happened on Nov. 8, 2021, on SR-408 near South Crystal Lake Drive. The crash shut down SR-408 for more than 8 hours.
WESH
Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County deputies. The shooting happened along Americana Boulevard between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail when deputies were called to respond at 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to...
fox35orlando.com
3 accused of manslaughter after infant overdoses on meth in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Three people are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 4-month-old infant who died of a drug overdose in Lake County back in May, deputies said Tuesday. On May, 19, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a home on Dogwood Avenue in DeLand around 9:30 a.m. regarding an unresponsive baby boy, later identified as Logan Bixler. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
WESH
Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
WESH
Authorities searching for missing Volusia woman, 2-year-old daughter
DELTONA, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Department is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing woman and her 2-year-old. Officials say Jacqueline Shivers, and her daughter Ariyah, are missing from Deltona. Shivers is believed to be driving a white 2018 Toyota Camry, Florida tag 11DDIM.
WESH
Intense video shows suspect lead authorities on chase across Brevard in stolen truck
COCOA, Fla. — A Titusville man is facing charges after crashing into several cars, including law enforcement vehicles, during a chase across Brevard County in a stolen truck. Video shows officers were able to stop the truck on State Road 520. Police first tried to stop the truck just...
click orlando
Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say
SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
wogx.com
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states
Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states. Investigators said a family of seven was inside their Florida home when the driver of a Ford Explorer purposely crashed through a porch, then the front door, and into the kitchen. A woman who lives at the residence said three adults and four children were inside at the time.
fox35orlando.com
Mother says Florida man accused of killing her 5-year-old son in DUI crash was her classmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected drunk driver turned himself in on Wednesday after a second arrest warrant for DUI manslaughter was issued following a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Lake County. Authorities said Daksh Wadhwa, 30, now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of the 5-year-old...
fox35orlando.com
Man sneaks himself, child into Magic Kingdom, shoves employees trying to stop him, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A man allegedly snuck himself and a child inside Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park without paying and shoved two employees who tried to stop him, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit. Authorities said a Disney security manager tried to stop the suspect – 37-year-old...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year
A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
‘A lot of gunfire’: Neighbors heard shots that led to teen’s death at Halloween party
Barry Brinson thought it was celebratory gunfire that rang out in his neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
Comments / 3