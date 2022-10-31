ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

fox35orlando.com

Deputies investigating double shooting on Texas Avenue in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Texas Avenue and Oak Ridge Road in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue said its crews responded to the area around 2 p.m. to treat two people with gunshot wounds. One man in his 30s who...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man in his 20s was shot and killed in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, according to Orange County deputies. The shooting happened along Americana Boulevard between John Young Parkway and Orange Blossom Trail when deputies were called to respond at 2:30 p.m. The man was taken to...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 accused of manslaughter after infant overdoses on meth in DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - Three people are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 4-month-old infant who died of a drug overdose in Lake County back in May, deputies said Tuesday. On May, 19, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said its deputies responded to a home on Dogwood Avenue in DeLand around 9:30 a.m. regarding an unresponsive baby boy, later identified as Logan Bixler. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.
DELAND, FL
WESH

Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Osceola sheriff: Man found unconscious behind wheel of car with kids inside

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges of child neglect in a case the Osceola County Sheriff says could've ended much worse. Body camera video of deputies responding to the intersection of North Poinciana Boulevard and Vineland Road over the weekend shows 27-year-old Marc Emilien unconscious and unresponsive in the driver’s seat with two kids, a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old, sitting in the back.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Teen suspected in Sanford shooting also sought in Georgia armed robberies, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A 17-year-old suspected in a Sanford shooting in September is also wanted in violent home invasions and armed robberies in Georgia, according to authorities. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is looking for Roderick Hillman, 17, who the Sanford Police Department said is connected with a shooting that happened on Sept. 30.
SANFORD, FL
wogx.com

Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states

Man crashed SUV into ex-wife's home as family slept, arrest report states. Investigators said a family of seven was inside their Florida home when the driver of a Ford Explorer purposely crashed through a porch, then the front door, and into the kitchen. A woman who lives at the residence said three adults and four children were inside at the time.
APOPKA, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake police lieutenant allowed to return home after arrest earlier this year

A Lady Lake police lieutenant has been allowed to return home following his arrest earlier this year after an alleged altercation with his wife. Nelson Vargas, 50, has been granted permission to return to his home in Minneola following his arrest there on Aug. 13 on charges of domestic battery and child abuse. Vargas is no longer facing the child abuse charge as it has been dismissed. He is still facing the domestic battery charge.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies searching for missing Florida mother, 2-year-old daughter

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are searching for a mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were discovered missing on Monday from work and school. Jacqueline Shivers, 30, and her 2-year-old daughter, Ariyah, are from Deltona and are traveling in a white 2018 Toyota Camry with the Florida license 11DDIM. The pair were tracked to Fairfax, Virginia where they visited a family member on Wednesday, deputies said.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

