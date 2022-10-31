Read full article on original website
PIAA football rankings entering the postseason: Who stands in the way on the road to Cumberland Valley?
Ten games are in the books, but for the teams that have qualified for the District 11 tournament, the hope is that there are still six games to play. For teams in District 11 3A and 6A, there are three district games to navigate before states begin. For the other classes, it’s two district games and then you start seeing people from other parts of the state. The state rankings offer a weekly ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Nov. 1, 2022: Defending champion Seneca Valley gets back to WPIAL finals
Will Bruno, Max Marcotte and Beaux Lizewski scored as defending WPIAL champion Seneca Valley earned a return trip to the WPIAL Class 4A finals with a 3-2 victory over No. 4 Fox Chapel (13-4-2) on Tuesday night. The top-seeded Raiders (18-0-1) will meet No. 6 Pine-Richland in Saturday’s championship game...
District 2 boys soccer: Wilkes-Barre Area, Wyoming Seminary advance to finals
Jefry Campos broke a scoreless tie in the 44th minute to lift Wilkes-Barre Area to a 1-0 road win over Hazleton Area on Wednesday in the Distr
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Birdie counts down highlights of season, makes A-K Valley playoff picks
Nothing gets The Birdie more excited than the start of the postseason. He’s been sitting at his keyboard, literally shaking in anticipation all week. (Might be anticipation. Might be a reaction to Mounds and Almond Joys he’s been jamming in his beak every 15 minutes since Monday night. But probably anticipation.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals
Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
thesportspage.blog
G-A tastes 1st defeat in District 3 girls volleyball semifinals
GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim finally met its match Tuesday night, in the District 3 Class 3A girls volleyball semifinals. The previously unbeaten Blue Devils, playing at home as the No. 1 seed, dropped the first two games to Northern Lebanon by the barest of margins (28-26 and 30-28). G-A won...
d9and10sports.com
Bradford Sweeps 3A Girls, Boys Soccer Titles
BROCKWAY, Pa. – The run of District 9 dominance continues for the Bradford girls’ soccer program. The No. 1 seed Lady Owls now have one for the thumb, beating No. 2 DuBois 3-1 in the Class 3A championship game on Tuesday at Frank Varischetti Field. After a scoreless...
Kennedy Catholic High School girls’ basketball preview
Kennedy Catholic returns eleven contributors from last year's state runner up team.
thebablueprint.com
Soccer team loses in semis
On Monday, the Tyrone/Bellwood-Antis girls soccer team played the Central Lady Dragons at Mansion Park with hopes of a District championship and a spot in the state playoffs. It wasn’t to be as the girls lost a close match to the undefeated Lady Dragons that came down to the very end.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Prepping for Preps '22-23: Dock Mennonite (Boys)
(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
Boys and Girls WPIAL Soccer Playoffs Roundup — Monday, Oct. 31
No. 11 Ambridge 2, No. 2 Plum 1, OT — A golden goal from JJ Simms punched the Ambridge Bridgers' ticket to the WPIAL championship game for the first time since 2005 Monday night at West Allegheny. Simms headed home a rebound off of a free kick late in...
thesportspage.blog
Greencastle girls smother Twin Valley to reach district final
GREENCASTLE — You’d never know that Greencastle-Antrim is playing three players short in the midfield. Because the scrappy and tenacious defense employed by the Blue Devils’ midfielders played a huge role in their team’s 2-0 victory over Twin Valley in a District 3 Class 3A girls soccer semifinal game at Kaley Field on Monday night.
Lower Dauphin drops overtime thriller to Cocalico in District 3 Class 3A boys soccer semifinals
In a spirited semifinal showdown, Cocalico (17-3) escaped with a 3-2 overtime victory over Lower Dauphin (13-7-1) Monday. The Eagles will face off against Hershey for the District 3 Class 3A crown on Thursday, while the Falcons will play next week in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kiski Area tennis players relish trip to WPIAL playoffs
Kiski Area girls tennis made some waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” coach Trent Goerk said. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everybody really had a great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”
Springdale girls soccer blanks Waynesburg to achieve WPIAL championship game goal
Last year, the Springdale girls soccer team was denied a trip to Highmark Stadium to play for a WPIAL championship with a loss to Steel Valley in the semifinals. There was no denying the Dynamos on Monday in a WPIAL Class A semifinal against No. 6 Waynesburg at Peters Township’s Confluence Financial Partners Stadium.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport withstands Quaker Valley rally, reaches WPIAL Class 2A girls volleyball final
Quaker Valley pushed Freeport as hard as a Class 2A team has this season in the second set of Tuesday’s WPIAL semifinal match, and the Yellowjackets responded like a team with championship pedigree. The top-seeded Yellowjackets trailed for the majority of the set but rallied to secure a 25-23...
Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team falls to Northern Lebanon in D3, 3A semifinal round
The Greencastle-Antrim girls volleyball team saw its undefeated season come to end Tuesday night in a hard-fought loss to unbeaten Northern Lebanon in the District 3, Class 3A semifinal round. However, the top-seeded Blue Devils successful season is not over. Greencastle-Antrim (18-1) can qualify for berth in the upcoming PIAA...
North Allegheny girls volleyball sweeps Penn-Trafford, returns to WPIAL finals
The Penn-Trafford girls volleyball ran into a finely tuned machine Tuesday during the semifinals of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. That machine is North Allegheny, which has not lost so much as a game in 18 straight matches. The Tigers rolled to a 3-0 victory over Penn-Trafford, 25-13, 25-20, 25-16....
