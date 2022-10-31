ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

PIAA football rankings entering the postseason: Who stands in the way on the road to Cumberland Valley?

Ten games are in the books, but for the teams that have qualified for the District 11 tournament, the hope is that there are still six games to play. For teams in District 11 3A and 6A, there are three district games to navigate before states begin. For the other classes, it’s two district games and then you start seeing people from other parts of the state. The state rankings offer a weekly ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Birdie counts down highlights of season, makes A-K Valley playoff picks

Nothing gets The Birdie more excited than the start of the postseason. He’s been sitting at his keyboard, literally shaking in anticipation all week. (Might be anticipation. Might be a reaction to Mounds and Almond Joys he’s been jamming in his beak every 15 minutes since Monday night. But probably anticipation.)
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 2 Moon blanks No. 3 Plum in Class 3A girls soccer semifinals

Moon scored so fast, some late-entering fans had not even found a seat. The momentum from an early goal carried the second-seeded Tigers back to the WPIAL girls soccer championship and sets the table for the finals matchup everybody wanted. Sydney Felton found the back of the net just 22...
PLUM, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A tastes 1st defeat in District 3 girls volleyball semifinals

GREENCASTLE — Greencastle-Antrim finally met its match Tuesday night, in the District 3 Class 3A girls volleyball semifinals. The previously unbeaten Blue Devils, playing at home as the No. 1 seed, dropped the first two games to Northern Lebanon by the barest of margins (28-26 and 30-28). G-A won...
GREENCASTLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Bradford Sweeps 3A Girls, Boys Soccer Titles

BROCKWAY, Pa. – The run of District 9 dominance continues for the Bradford girls’ soccer program. The No. 1 seed Lady Owls now have one for the thumb, beating No. 2 DuBois 3-1 in the Class 3A championship game on Tuesday at Frank Varischetti Field. After a scoreless...
BRADFORD, PA
thebablueprint.com

Soccer team loses in semis

On Monday, the Tyrone/Bellwood-Antis girls soccer team played the Central Lady Dragons at Mansion Park with hopes of a District championship and a spot in the state playoffs. It wasn’t to be as the girls lost a close match to the undefeated Lady Dragons that came down to the very end.
TYRONE, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Prepping for Preps '22-23: Dock Mennonite (Boys)

(Ed. Note: This story is part of CoBL’s “Prepping for Preps” series, which will take a look at many of the top high school programs in the region as part of our 2022-23 season preview coverage. The complete list of schools previewed thus far can be found here.)
LANSDALE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Greencastle girls smother Twin Valley to reach district final

GREENCASTLE — You’d never know that Greencastle-Antrim is playing three players short in the midfield. Because the scrappy and tenacious defense employed by the Blue Devils’ midfielders played a huge role in their team’s 2-0 victory over Twin Valley in a District 3 Class 3A girls soccer semifinal game at Kaley Field on Monday night.
GREENCASTLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kiski Area tennis players relish trip to WPIAL playoffs

Kiski Area girls tennis made some waves this season as the Cavaliers qualified for the WPIAL Class 3A team playoffs for the first time in more than a decade. “Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better season,” coach Trent Goerk said. “These were some of the best girls to coach. Everybody really had a great year and enjoyed playing the game. I just want the kids to enjoy the game.”
VANDERGRIFT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy