‘The Brady Bunch’s Maureen McCormick Wishes ‘Happy Days’ Henry Winkler Happy Birthday in Epic Throwback

‘American Pickers’ Fans React to Death of Mike Wolfe’s ‘Mentor’ and Costar Bob Petersen
American Pickers fans are offering their condolences to host Mike Wolfe after he revealed that Bob Petersen has died. Wolfe would go on his Instagram account and offer a very touching tribute to Petersen. In fact, he would consider him a “mentor” in his life. And boy, couldn’t we all use more mentors at times? But let’s get a head start by reviewing what Wolfe would share with the world.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Burt Reynolds Quit ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of Milburn Stone
'Gunsmoke' actor Milburn Stone once convinced Burt Reynolds to quit the Western television show for a reason that the actor would never forget.
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
‘The Green Berets’: John Wayne Forced His Composer to Use 1 Popular Song He Hated
'The Green Berets' actor-turned-director John Wayne pushed composer Miklós Rózsa to use a popular song at the time in the movie, even though he hated the idea of it.
Milburn Stone Refused to Play Doc in ‘Gunsmoke’ Unless They Agreed to 1 ‘Ridiculous’ Contract Condition
Actor Milburn Stone refused to sign the 'Gunsmoke' contract to play Doc Adams until they agreed to add a specific contractual condition.
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
‘Gunsmoke’: Amanda Blake Stormed off the Set, but James Arness Was the Only Person to Change Things Around
Tensions occasionally ran high on the 'Gunsmoke' set, which is exactly why actor Amanda Blake stormed off the set. However, James Arness is who provided much-needed positive energy.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
‘Hondo’: John Wayne Held His Breath When Kissing Geraldine Page to Keep From ‘Puking’
John Wayne and Geraldine Page had intimate scenes in 'Hondo,' but he almost threw up when he smelt how bad her breath was.
Shelley Long Makes Rare Appearance In Public During ‘Cheers’ 40th Anniversary
It is hard to believe that it has been 40 years since Cheers premiered on our television screens and we got to know beloved characters Norm, Diane, and Sam. Shelley Long played Diane Chambers, a waitress at the Boston bar for five seasons. She has continued to work over the...
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
