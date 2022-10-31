Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Last Pulaski bonfire victim in burn unit expected to be released Friday
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Some are calling it a miracle as the last Pulaski bonfire victim admitted to a burn unit is expected to go home from the hospital Friday. Several teenagers spent days and weeks in a burn unit after being badly burned in a bonfire explosion last month. Investigators have confirmed that a mixture of gas and diesel fuel was put onto the fire. The mixture was in a 55-gallon drum container that was about one-quarter full.
WBAY Green Bay
Deputies looking for suspect in $45,000 damage and theft case in Howard
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a burglary at a business in Howard. It happened Oct. 11 in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue. The Sheriff’s Office says the business sustained about $45,000 in damages to the heating...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police respond to multiple reports of gunshots
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police are investigating reports of possible gunshots Friday night. At about 8:50 P.M., police started receiving multiple calls about the sound of shots fired in the area of 4th St. and Fond du Lac Ave. Police didn’t find any property damage,...
WBAY Green Bay
Man found inside vehicle recovered from the Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc Police Department says a vehicle has been recovered from the Manitowoc River Saturday morning with a deceased man inside of it. Officials responded to a report of a vehicle driving into the river from the intersection of Maritime Dr. and N. 10th St. Friday night around 8:00pm.
WBAY Green Bay
Possible transformer fire in Ledgeview causes power outage
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire and Rescue Department tells Action 2 News a possible transformer fire caused a power outage in Ledgeview. An Action 2 News team member at the scene says the incident happened near Wayne Ln. and County Rd. X. Roads in the area are closed while crews work on a power line.
WBAY Green Bay
Grandmother convicted for death of granddaughter in drunk driving crash
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc woman has been convicted in the death of her granddaughter in a drunk driving crash. On Nov. 3, Monica Walker, 52, pleaded no contest to a charge of Homicide by Use of a Vehicle with PAC. The court found her guilty. Counts of...
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police looking for man who went missing on Halloween
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto Police are investigating a report of a man who went missing on Halloween. Jacob T.S. Wenzel, 21, was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. Police say Wenzel was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.” No information was released on where he was last seen or what time.
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigate possible human trafficking at Oshkosh massage parlor
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police are investigating suspected human trafficking at a local massage parlor. Police were investigating illegal sexual activity at Xinchen Massage on N. Koeller Rd. and detained and interviewed two female employees. Police will only say the case remains under investigation and it’s working with...
WBAY Green Bay
No injuries in fire at De Pere industrial facility
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - No people were hurt during a fire at an industrial facility in De Pere Friday. At about 12:28 a.m., De Pere Fire Rescue was called to 1900 Enterprise Drive for a report of flames showing. That’s the C.A. Lawton building. Employees were evacuating the...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire contained at De Pere facility
The rain will continue through Friday night and at least the first half of Saturday. About 2,500 kids are expected to get donations. Remembering Lily Peters's birthday by collecting gifts for less-fortunate children. Updated: 12 hours ago. Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Theft from Howard business
Ron Johnson talks at Brown County GOP headquarters while Barnes rallies voters in Madison. School play based on "Elf" collects toys for children. A 7th grader in "Elf Jr.: The Musical" at Red Smith School had an idea... FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soaker of a weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. A...
WBAY Green Bay
Coats for Kids distributes thousands of jackets to families in need
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four kids make the Figgs house... a home. Aleeya and Autumn Figgs live in Howard along with their other siblings. They said they always find the perfect coat in the Salvation Army Kroc Center. “It was pretty awesome because first we looked at my coats...
WBAY Green Bay
Senate candidates campaign Friday
A 7th grader in "Elf Jr.: The Musical" at Red Smith School had an idea... A few storms could have brief gusty winds and small hail, but our risk of severe weather is LOW. Some embedded non-severe thunderstorms are also possible. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspect in the theft from...
WBAY Green Bay
Close calls in road construction work zones prompt more enforcement in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY (WBAY) -- Brown County’s Highway Commissioner says enough is enough when it comes to people speeding in road construction work zones. Since March, Paul Fontecchio said his crews have experienced four near misses while doing road work out on the highways. He said drivers were literally inches away from hitting his workers at 70 miles per hour.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay school district appeals to voters to fix the schools
Lily Peters, murdered at age 10, wanted to make a difference in the world. Her family is making that happen. Firefighters say neighbors were cleaning up the yard by burning some leaves when flames got out of control. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wisconsin's senior senator lays out his pitch to...
WBAY Green Bay
Father-Daughter veterans to fly on Old Glory Honor Flight’s 60th mission
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of Veterans Day next week, the Old Glory Honor Flight is sending another group of veterans to Washington D.C.. The trip on Wednesday will be Old Glory’s 60th mission. Since 2009, the non-profit has sent more than 5,000 veterans to DC to visit their war memorials. That flight wil include a father daughter, veteran pair, who will be celebrating service and family.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Howards Grove & Xavier celebrate state vball championships
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Howards Grove won its 4th consecutive WIAA girls volleyball championship on Saturday, sweeping St. Croix Falls in Division 3. Xavier won the Division 2 title over Sauk Prairie. Enjoy the highlights above.
WBAY Green Bay
Barnes, Johnson rack up the miles on campaign trails
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Candidates for U.S. Senate racked up the miles on the campaign trail Thursday. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and his “Win for Wisconsin” tour stopped in West Allis, Sheboygan and Oshkosh to encourage people to vote. The lieutenant governor says he’s fighting to help Democrats...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soaker of a weekend
A 7th grader in "Elf Jr.: The Musical" at Red Smith School had an idea... Some embedded non-severe thunderstorms are also possible. Suspect in the theft from Howard business. Some embedded non-severe thunderstorms are also possible.
Comments / 1