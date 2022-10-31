ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

CBS 58

Jeff Levering, Brian Butch tip off Brew City Battle excitement with 147-foot trick shot attempt

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin Badgers basketball is set to take over American Family Field for the Brew City Battle, slated to take place Friday, Nov. 11. "I'm excited for the kids that get a chance to play here," said former UW basketball player Brian Butch. "It is such a fun and unique way to still play a really high-quality basketball game, but in this environment."
MADISON, WI
klkntv.com

Nebraska slides to No. 4 in national poll after loss to Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska volleyball’s time as the No. 1 team in the nation was short-lived. Last Wednesday, the Huskers fell to conference rival Wisconsin in three sets. It was the Huskers’ second loss of the season. Nebraska has now moved down to the No. 4...
LINCOLN, NE
cohaitungchi.com

10 Unmissable Things To Do In Wisconsin Dells In Winter

(This article has affiliate links to products which we may make commission from at no extra cost to you.) Wondering what activities does the water-park capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells has to offer to its visitors during winters? Let’s take a look at some of the unmissable and most enjoyable things to do in Wisconsin Dells in winter.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New bakery sets its sights on Madison’s Northside

MADISON, Wis. — Something new is on its way to Madison’s Northside this winter. Far Breton Bakery will take over a building that once was a butcher shop. With it, they will bring cakes, tortes, tarts and breads. “The name ‘Far Breton’ translates to ‘ovens of Brittany,’ but...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel

Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
JEFFERSON, WI
wizmnews.com

You can’t run the state and do business with the state

Tim Michels says if he is elected Governor of Wisconsin, he wants to turn Madison upside down. But the way things are working now has been pretty good to Michels. Michels is co-owner, along with his siblings, of Michels Construction Company. Throughout the campaign, Michels has boasted of his successful family business, and rightfully so. The company has grown from a few hundred to over 8000 employees. But much of the wealth Michels and his family have accumulated has come through big contracts with the state to build roads. Since 2014, the Michels Corp. has been granted more than $1 billion in state contracts by the State Department of Transportation. And Michels has just landed another rich state contract for his pipeline company, which earned a bid to build an Enbridge pipeline through the state. There is nothing illegitimate or illegal about any of this. But what if Michels is elected Governor, and continues to own this company that relies so heavily on state contracts? He has been very vague about that. The laws however are clear. Public officials cannot use their political office to benefit themselves or immediate family members. Michels needs to come clean with Wisconsin taxpayers, before next week’s election, and make clear how he would balance his role as Governor with his role as the owner of a business rich in state contracts.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Ordering opens Wednesday for Wisconsin Union’s Thanksgiving To Go meals

MADISON, Wis. — Looking for a Thanksgiving meal this year but don’t want to do the cooking yourself? The Wisconsin Union has you covered. Beginning Wednesday at 9 a.m., people can begin ordering Thanksgiving To Go meals prepared by staff members at the Union. Meals, which are available in personal and family sizes, will include a variety of entrees, side...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

Daroline Drowley announces campaign for president 2023

Madison, Wis. — Daroline Drowley of Madison, Wis. will run for president in the November gubernatorial race for the 2023-2027 presidential term. Yes, you read that correctly. Why wait until 2024? Daroline Drowley will be on the ballot for President of the United States this November. This premature initiative speaks to Drowley’s character — Drowley is a candidate who ALWAYS jumps the gun. Drowley is so ahead of the game that she has already filed her taxes for fiscal year 2028. That’s why she is the best choice for president in the 2022 Governor’s race.
MADISON, WI
Q985

WI Criminal Learns Pizza Box Not Best Spot To Hide Stolen Items

Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

'No Exit’ is a ‘hell’ of a good time, a model of student produced theater

The Undergraduate Theatre Association’s (UTA) production of the French drama “No Exit” ran Oct. 27 to 30 in Vilas Hall’s Hemsley Theatre. This phenomenal, eerie experience of a play exhibited the capability of University of Wisconsin-Madison students and a hunger for university-supported extracurricular theater programs. From...

