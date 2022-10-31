Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Corn Nation
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
Kearney Hub
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple updates status of Casey Thompson, Nebraska's potential plans for QBs in Week 10
Mark Whipple gave an update on Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson and the potential starter for this week’s game. Thompson left the 2nd quarter of last Saturday’s loss to Illinois with an arm injury. Thompson did not return, which left his status in question for Week 10. While speaking...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska DC Bill Busch shares high praise for Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have another tough task as they face the 5-3 Minnesota Gophers this upcoming Saturday. The Huskers’ defensive coordinator Bill Busch knows his squad will have a challenge in stopping running back Mo Ibrahim. Busch gave the running back high praise and a huge compliment during his...
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph claims black coaches are ‘somewhat spooked’ about coming to Lincoln
Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph told some hard truths about the state of Nebraska recently. In an article by SI’s Ross Dellenger focusing on the former wide receiver coach’s hunt for a permanent job as the man leading the Huskers, Joseph talked about a range of topics.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Louisiana connection pays off in latest commit
The increased efforts this month by the Nebraska football recruiting apparatus paid off with the second commit under head coach Mickey Joseph. A few weeks ago, the interim head coach landed his first commitment in the form of Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman. On Tuesday morning, he landed another in New Orleans running back Arnold “Duda” Barnes.
HuskerExtra.com
How Nebraska hitter Whitney Lauenstein went from Waverly JV to all-Big Ten contender
One of the defining moments in Whitney Lauenstein’s life stemmed from disappointment. Today, Lauenstein is a sophomore starter for the Nebraska volleyball team at the right-side hitter position. She wows fans with her explosiveness. She jumps high, snaps her arm down quickly and crushes kills to the floor. You...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
saturdaytradition.com
Cole LaCrue, 3-star QB via 2023 class, includes 1 B1G program in top 3
Cole LaCrue went on social media Wednesday night to reveal his top 3 programs. A B1G program is in the mix. LaCrue is interested in Tulane, Wisconsin, and Colorado. The 247Sports Composite has him listed as a 3-star QB in the 2023 class. He comes in at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds....
Nebraska Football: Why the Cornhuskers Face The Most Anxious Hiring Process in 60 Years
Nebraska fans are on edge awaiting to hear who athletic director Trev Alberts will name as the next head coach of the embattled football program.
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema reaffirms support for Illini assistant George McDonald following win over Nebraska
Bret Bielema wanted to make sure everyone knew how much he supported receivers coach George McDonald. He talked about it at Monday’s press conference. The Fighting Illini handled business against another B1G West foe on Saturday, beating Nebraska 26-9. Bielema wanted to highlight the job that McDonald has done...
KETV.com
Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor
OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
nebraskaexaminer.com
PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began
OMAHA — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and Interstate 80 for its national operations and field team base, said Erin Palladino, chief operating officer.
sports360az.com
Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”
Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
News Channel Nebraska
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
lseclarion.com
Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school
Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
iheart.com
Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named
Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
