Lincoln, NE

Corn Nation

Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home

#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked

LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska DC Bill Busch shares high praise for Minnesota RB Mo Ibrahim

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have another tough task as they face the 5-3 Minnesota Gophers this upcoming Saturday. The Huskers’ defensive coordinator Bill Busch knows his squad will have a challenge in stopping running back Mo Ibrahim. Busch gave the running back high praise and a huge compliment during his...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Meet Jack Keenan, KETV NewsWatch 7's new First News anchor

OMAHA, Neb. — Jack Keenan excitingly joins the KETV NewsWatch 7 First News team with a passion for keeping communities connected and informed. Having lived in Rochester, Minnesota, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jack is no stranger to Midwest winter weather and looks forward to calling Nebraska and Iowa home.
OMAHA, NE
nebraskaexaminer.com

PepperJax grows out of teen years, returns corporate flag to Omaha, where it all began

OMAHA — An Omaha-founded restaurant chain that for a time moved its headquarters out of Nebraska has returned its corporate flag to the city where it started 20 years ago. PepperJax Grill, positioning itself for area growth, bought and opened a nearly 4,000-square-foot building off 144th Street and Interstate 80 for its national operations and field team base, said Erin Palladino, chief operating officer.
OMAHA, NE
sports360az.com

Jake Plummer: “Why Shouldn’t It Be Coach Aguano?”

Jake Plummer is living his best life in Boulder, Colorado. The ASU football legend’s property backs right up to the Flatirons. He is a co-founder of Umbo, which sells mushroom supplements and bars for medicinal purposes. More on that in the coming weeks. He’s enjoying life raising his three...
TEMPE, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied

LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
LINCOLN, NE
lseclarion.com

Varsity sports come to an abrupt end at Lincoln’s newest high school

Lincoln’s newest high school Lincoln Northwest (LNW) originally canceled their football season because of the number of injuries they were receiving, which then led to their varsity winter sports season being canceled also. LNW announced the cancellation of the rest of their varsity football season on Sept. 16. LNW...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Permanent Omaha City Prosecutor Named

Omaha City Attorney Matt Kuhse announces the appointment of Kevin Slimp as City Prosecutor. The Prosecutor’s office handles misdemeanor violations of Omaha code and state statutes, working about 30,000 cases a year, along with traffic violations and diversion programs. The City Prosecutor works with 12 attorneys and a support...
OMAHA, NE

