NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in SJ Hit-and-Run That Injured Grandmother, Child
Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman suspected in a hit-and-run collision that injured an elderly woman and a toddler last week in San Jose's Berryessa neighborhood. The grandmother was pushing a 3-year-old child in a stroller in a marked crosswalk about 5:40 p.m. Oct. 25, when they were hit by a car on Sierra Road near Mauna Kea Lane, according to San Jose police.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Stabbing of Woman in San Jose Detained by Police
A suspect has been detained following a stabbing in San Jose, police confirmed Tuesday. The woman is hospitalized, but stable, with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident was reported at 11:28 a.m. on the 5400 block of Drysdale Drive, according to police. No further information has been released. This is a developing...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif., - San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Drysdale Dr. before 12:00 p.m. Police said they arrested a suspect. Officials have not released any information about the suspect or...
NBC Bay Area
Man Beats 73-Year-Old Senior to Death in San Francisco
A 911 call from a 7 Eleven in San Francisco led police to a crime scene where detectives say a person was beaten to death with the suspect’s bare hands. The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday along Bayshore Avenue. The police department started getting frantic calls that a...
SWAT officers arrest 4 alleged gang members in 2 Morgan Hill homicides
MORGAN HILL -- Investigators have arrested four suspects in the Morgan Hill homicides of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio dating as far back as May 2020.The homicides were separate investigations. Police did not say if there was any link between the two slayings.Duran was driving north on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when he was shot and killed by an occupant in another vehicle on May 29, 2020.After more than two years of investigation, the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team arrested 19-year-old Luis Gomez-Guerra on October 26 for the Duran slaying.Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ricardo Catalan-Murga and two juveniles -- 17 and...
No drugs or alcohol suspected in San Jose’s 58th traffic fatality this year
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian was killed in a pre-dawn collision in San Jose Wednesday near Almaden Expressway. According to police, a woman was driving a 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle through the intersection of Cherry Avenue and Almaden Expressway when the Hyundai struck a man at 4:36 a.m. The man was attempting […]
Update: Pedestrian fatally struck crossing Cherry Avenue in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A homeless man crossing a San Jose street near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Ave. was fatally struck early Wednesday by a vehicle, authorities said.A 2020 Hyundai sports utility vehicle, driven by an adult female driver, was traveling westbound on Cherry Avenue when it struck an adult male pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. No drug or alcohol influence is suspected.San Jose police said the preliminary investigation has revealed that a homeless male was crossing Cherry Ave. outside of a marked crosswalk on 4:26 a.m. when...
Violent attack at San Francisco 7-Eleven takes 'heartbreaking' toll
SAN FRANCISCO -- A suspect was in custody after a violent attack inside a San Francisco 7-Eleven left two people injured and claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.The attack happened at about 6:28 a.m. Tuesday at a store on the 2200 block of Bayshore Avenue in the city's Visitacion Valley neighborhood.San Francisco police said officers who responded to a report of an assault in progress found several victims, one of who was suffering life-threatening injuries. One of the bystanders -- 77-year-old Richard Owens -- died at the scene of his injuries. It was a brutal assault that was captured on video.Investigators said the attack was random. The death was 17th homicide this year in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood."It is heartbreaking to see this type of senseless violence on the seniors in our community," said Supervisor Shamann Walton. "I am committed to working with our community, city departments, and law enforcement to prevent violent incidents like this from happening to our community and to our seniors."People with information on the incident were asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
NBC Bay Area
Arrest Made in Feb. 24 Death of Woman at San Jose Home
A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24 in a home...
Two in hospital after Halloween Dolores Park stabbing: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Two are in the hospital “for unknown medical conditions” after a stabbing near Mission Dolores Park on Monday evening, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 20th and Dolores Streets at approximately 6:30 p.m. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male […]
Domestic violence suspect arrested after hiding in Pacifica business
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A domestic violence suspect was arrested in Pacifica on Sunday after he led police on a chase, the Pacifica Police Department said. San Francisco resident Darien Diaz, 29, was detained in a business after a chase that police said lasted an hour-and-a-half. Officers first responded to Inverness Drive near Glencourt Way […]
NBC Bay Area
No Injuries Reported in San Jose Structure Fire
Crews responded to a 2-alarm structure fire in San Jose Wednesday, the department confirmed. The fire began on the 800 block of Cape Diamond Drive when an fence caught on fire and extended to a 2-story, single-family home. Firefighters were able to control the flames and no injuries have been...
KTVU FOX 2
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in death of Fremont police captain
The family of the late Fremont Police Captain, Fred Bobbitt, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Fremont Tuesday. They said retaliation and inaction by city officials caused emotional distress which played a significant role in Bobbitt's death.
KTVU FOX 2
Late boyfriend accused of Oakland murder-for-hire sang at victim's memorial
OAKLAND, Calif. - Nelson Chia is seen on YouTube video singing at the memorial for his girlfriend Lili Xu, the Oakland dentist who was shot and killed back in August in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. For months, he appeared at least outwardly to be the grieving boyfriend, heartbroken over...
Police investigate West Oakland shooting Halloween night
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in West Oakland late Monday. A spokesperson told KRON4 News that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of 7th Street, which is adjacent to Interstate 880. Police found out about the shooting after a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital […]
Arrests made in separate Morgan Hill murders
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KRON) — The Morgan Hill Police Department announced Tuesday that its detectives have solved two murders. Four total arrests were made in connection with the killings of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio. Duran murder Duran, who was 18 years old at the time, was killed on May 29, 2020. He was driving […]
Stabbing, fighting at Dolores Park Halloween ‘Hill Bomb’
A man was stabbed during a confrontation near Dolores Park, where a crowd of Halloween skateboarders were hill-bombing down Dolores Street, according to both police sources and an eyewitness. At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 20th and Dolores streets, police said. Officers located a male victim...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Police Investigate Two Late Night Fatal Shootings
The San Jose Police Department is investigating two fatal shootings that happened Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Police first responded to reports of a shooting incident in the 700 block of Kaufmann Court at 11:26 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the two men shot at the scene were transported...
Alleged hitman-for-hire charged with murder of Oakland dentist
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- The suspected hitman in the alleged murder-for-hire of an Oakland dentist has been formally charged with murder and conspiring to kill for cash.Alleged hitman, 33-year-old Hasheem Bason appeared court on Tuesday.He is being held without bail in the August murder of Dr. Lili Xu in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood.Xu's boyfriend, Nelson Chia killed himself last week after being taken into custody.Investigators say he plotted to kill Xu and live off her estate, estimated to be worth at least $12 million.
Security guard shot by Safeway shoplifter in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man who was shot at a San Francisco Safeway on Saturday was a security guard trying to stop a shoplifter, the San Francisco Police Department said on Monday. The victim suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police were called to the store, located at 4950 Mission Street, just after 6:00 p.m. for […]
