ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localsyr.com

Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
AUBURN, NY
rochesterfirst.com

RPD: Loaded gun in middle school, 13-year-old, 14-year-old detained

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were detained Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a loaded gun brought to the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School (AHS), officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to AHS for the report of a...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Gun found inside Rochester charter school

Rochester, N.Y. — Police recovered gun from inside a charter school in the city Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the Academy of Health Sciences on Lake Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of recovered firearm. Two students were allegedly in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun inside the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Minor car crash leads to gun arrest Sunday night

Rochester, N.Y. — A minor car crash lead police to a weapons' arrest. Around 11:30 Sunday night police responded to the parking lot of Norton Village apartments for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they found a minor crash, in which a car had backed into a parked, unoccupied...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Afternoon Rochester Shooting

A Rochester man is in the hospital, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 24-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body shortly before 1 o'clock. He was taken to Rochester General by private vehicle and is expected to survive. The location of that...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RPD: Pedestrian hit on Genesee Street

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after an Ontario county woman was hit by a car on Genesee street Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police say...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police: Investigator who handcuffed EMT committed violation

Rochester, N.Y — The Rochester Police Department found an investigator responsible for at least one violation following a controversial incident over the summer. The incident began outside Strong Memorial Hospital July 11, when Charles LoTempio's police vehicle was dinged while crews were unloading a patient from an ambulance. Surveillance...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Police Investigating the Looting of a Rochester Food Cupboard

Rochester police are looking for the people who looted the nonprofit Community Food Cupboard of Rochester twice in the last two weeks. Administrator Maribeth Weed tells News10NBC a window was smashed in October and thieves took $2,500 worth of merchandise -- including laundry detergent, diapers, shampoo and some food items.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Woman hit by car in Rochester

A woman in her 20s was hit by a car on the city’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police say this happened around 4:30 p.m. on Genesee Street just south of Congress Avenue. The woman has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police have not said whether...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester food pantry hit by break-ins

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a pair of recent break-ins at a local foody pantry. Surveillance video shows a man breaking a side window at the Community Food Cupboard of Rochester on Nester Street last week, making several trips in and out of the building and stealing $4,500 worth of items.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Suspect in Rochester gang violence in court Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington, the man police say was the leader of a large-scale marijuana operation, appeared in court Tuesday for what was scheduled to be a detention hearing. Washington’s detention hearing was supposed to take place last month but had been canceled last minute over a conflict of interest with the attorney. […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy