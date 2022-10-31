Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested for robbing retired RPD officer after he was fatally shot
Officers said the gun has not been recovered.
WHEC TV-10
Man charged with stealing slain retired RPD officer’s gun as he lay dying
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A retired Rochester Police officer was robbed as he lay dying in his car, shot after he had been involved in a car crash. That’s according to Rochester Police, who said William “Keith” Booker, 50, was killed following a crash on Jefferson Avenue around 2 a.m. Sept. 25.
localsyr.com
Two suspects arrested in Auburn for possessing fentanyl
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Finger Lakes Drug Task Force conducted an investigation in Weedsport which led to the arrests of two suspects, Kelli Mitchell and Matthew Carnicelli. On November 1, both were arrested in Auburn and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree and...
Police investigating Wednesday afternoon shooting in Rochester
Details are limited at this time.
rochesterfirst.com
RPD: Loaded gun in middle school, 13-year-old, 14-year-old detained
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two teens were detained Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into a loaded gun brought to the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School (AHS), officers with the Rochester Police Department said. At around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to AHS for the report of a...
13 WHAM
Gun found inside Rochester charter school
Rochester, N.Y. — Police recovered gun from inside a charter school in the city Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the Academy of Health Sciences on Lake Avenue around 11:30 a.m. for a report of recovered firearm. Two students were allegedly in possession of a loaded semiautomatic handgun inside the...
13 WHAM
Minor car crash leads to gun arrest Sunday night
Rochester, N.Y. — A minor car crash lead police to a weapons' arrest. Around 11:30 Sunday night police responded to the parking lot of Norton Village apartments for a suspicious vehicle. When officers arrived they found a minor crash, in which a car had backed into a parked, unoccupied...
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Afternoon Rochester Shooting
A Rochester man is in the hospital, after the city's latest shooting this afternoon. Police say the 24-year-old man was shot at least once in the upper body shortly before 1 o'clock. He was taken to Rochester General by private vehicle and is expected to survive. The location of that...
WHEC TV-10
Two teens shot on Weld Street, one has died
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police said two teenagers were shot on Weld Street near Scio Street on Tuesday. One of the victims died at the scene. RPD officers responded at around 3:45 a.m. after getting calls for a shooting. They found the male in his late teens dead from an upper-body gunshot wound.
13 WHAM
RPD: Pedestrian hit on Genesee Street
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating after an Ontario county woman was hit by a car on Genesee street Wednesday afternoon. The 20-year-old victim is in the hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and police say...
13 WHAM
Police: Investigator who handcuffed EMT committed violation
Rochester, N.Y — The Rochester Police Department found an investigator responsible for at least one violation following a controversial incident over the summer. The incident began outside Strong Memorial Hospital July 11, when Charles LoTempio's police vehicle was dinged while crews were unloading a patient from an ambulance. Surveillance...
iheart.com
Police Investigating the Looting of a Rochester Food Cupboard
Rochester police are looking for the people who looted the nonprofit Community Food Cupboard of Rochester twice in the last two weeks. Administrator Maribeth Weed tells News10NBC a window was smashed in October and thieves took $2,500 worth of merchandise -- including laundry detergent, diapers, shampoo and some food items.
WHEC TV-10
Woman hit by car in Rochester
A woman in her 20s was hit by a car on the city’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police say this happened around 4:30 p.m. on Genesee Street just south of Congress Avenue. The woman has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police have not said whether...
13 WHAM
Crime Stoppers: Police seeking persons of interest in retired officer's murder
On this week's Crime Stoppers segment, Rochester Police Department investigators Kirk Pero and Paul Dondorfer joined us to talk about the investigation of the murder of 50-year-old William Keith Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Booker was shot and killed Sept. 26 in the area of Jefferson...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Teenage girl shot on Genesee Street on Halloween night
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot on the city's west side on the night of Halloween. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Genesee Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, RPD learned that a 15-year-old girl arrived at...
13 WHAM
Rochester food pantry hit by break-ins
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a pair of recent break-ins at a local foody pantry. Surveillance video shows a man breaking a side window at the Community Food Cupboard of Rochester on Nester Street last week, making several trips in and out of the building and stealing $4,500 worth of items.
Suspect in Rochester gang violence in court Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brandon Washington, the man police say was the leader of a large-scale marijuana operation, appeared in court Tuesday for what was scheduled to be a detention hearing. Washington’s detention hearing was supposed to take place last month but had been canceled last minute over a conflict of interest with the attorney. […]
Batavia man facing rape, drug possession charges
He's scheduled to return to court on November 15.
