Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Badgers split series against Duluth, lose 9-game winning streak

The Wisconsin Badgers traveled to AMSOIL Arena to play the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs on Friday and Saturday. The team battled in both games, going 1-1 in the series. On Friday, the Badgers lost their nine-game winning streak, before fighting back to win on Saturday. Friday night, the game started off...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigning to get out the vote in Wisconsin

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Just days before the midterm elections, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is joining the campaign trail in the Badger State this weekend. The independent and former presidential contender announced Wisconsin is one of 7 states he’ll be traveling as part of his “Our Future is Now” tour to encourage people to vote.
OSHKOSH, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin Vietnam veteran gets free roof replacement

MARSHALL, Wis. — Pete Ponti has lived in his home for 50 years. The house has been around for a whole lot longer. Built in 1875, Ponti’s home was originally a school. The school closed in 1958 and Ponti’s father bought the place soon after, intending to make it a summer home. Plans changed, and the younger Ponti wound up buying the school, transforming it into the home where he would later raise three kids.
WISCONSIN STATE
KARE 11

Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel 3000

Did a 1930s Wisconsin farmer not realize he helped discover one of the world’s most significant medical breakthroughs?

On Oct. 12, a dedication ceremony was held on the University of Wisconsin–Madison campus to celebrate a revolutionary discovery that both prolonged human lives and killed rats. The American Chemical Society, or ACS, bestowed the National Historic Chemical Landmark designation on warfarin, the generic name for a prescription blood...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Rev. Fr. Cyril “Cy” Otto Weisensel

Reverend Father Cyril O. “Cy” Weisensel went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at the age of 81 years, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was born on October 11, 1941, to Frederick and Lucille (Duscheck) Weisensel in Columbus, WI. He attended St. Joseph’s School in Fort Atkinson, Queen of Apostle’s Seminary in Madison, and St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee where he received his BA and MA degrees.
JEFFERSON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Christian protesters spread homophobic messages on Library Mall

A small group of Christian speakers set up a table on University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Library Mall Wednesday afternoon to spread homophobic messages. The speakers set up a table at the intersection of State Street and East Campus Mall with a sign that read “HOMOEXUALITY DESTROYS FAMILY, CHANGE MY MIND.” They challenged onlookers to come to the table and debate their views.
MADISON, WI
Q985

WI Criminal Learns Pizza Box Not Best Spot To Hide Stolen Items

Wisconsin man arrested after police busted him with stolen Apple products stashed in an old pizza box. Back in the day, if you were to list ways to break the law in order of ease to the most difficult. I would guess that shoplifting would be considered in the easy-crime category. You pretty much stashed the loot in your coat pocket and walked out. I remember having friends doing it and never getting caught. I was always too scared to try it.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCI identifies Dane Co. detective involved in fatal shooting in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the Dane County Sheriff’s detective Monday who shot and killed a man in Oregon last Sunday. Officials said Detective Clint Seltzner shot and killed Jose Jimenez, 21, at around 3:15 p.m. on October 23. Jimenez died at the scene. RELATED: Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in...
OREGON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison Children’s Museum fires employee seen in Hitler costume on State Street

MADISON, Wis. — A man seen wearing an Adolf Hitler costume on State Street was fired from his job Tuesday. The Madison Children’s Museum said in a statement Tuesday that they terminated the man’s employment due to the incident on Halloween weekend. The following statement was issued. The organization has determined that his continued employment would create an environment at...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Local stoner finds candy in his drugs

Madison drug community shocked by dangerous and unexpected candy. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. When Madison student Benjamin Lang stuck his fingers in the familiar small plastic zip...
MADISON, WI

