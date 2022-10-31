ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: decoration donations, art show, sheriff’s department training

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, West Springfield, and Chicopee. This November, the Agawam Public Library is looking for unwanted or unused holiday decorations. Donate your greeting cards, wrapping paper, ornaments, small trees, ugly sweaters, tree skirts, flags, wreaths, and anything else you...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Halloween festivities have been underway all day Monday as kids got ready for trick-or-treating. In Holyoke, little ghosts, goblins, and cuddly characters were invited inside city buildings to get some early treats. Mayor Joshua Garcia and the Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event for families...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield trick-or-treaters hit the streets for Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is Halloween night and many families took their kids out for trick-or-treating. It was a very busy, but fun, night on Gillette Avenue in Springfield. We caught up with homeowners and trick or treaters who were enjoying the Halloween festivities. Reporter: “Who’s the most excited...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday may have been Halloween, but Tuesday will mark the start of November and that means we are just weeks away from an annual light display in the Springfield area that draws in thousands of people every holiday season. Excitement is building for the 28th annual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Traffic at a standstill on Mass. Pike following tractor trailer fire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to the Mass. Pike Wednesday night for reports of a tractor trailer fire. According to the West Springfield Fire Department, crews from West Springfield and Westfield are on scene near mile marker 43.4 on the eastbound side of the roadway. Officials said that...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: Hadley parents, students raising safety awareness after hit-and-run

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents and students in Hadley came together Wednesday to raise awareness after a 13-year-old boy was hit in a crosswalk on Route 9 in October. That boy is still recovering from his injuries. His classmates and their parents came together to urge drivers to be more careful and slow down on this road.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to fire on Davis Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Davis Street for reports of a fire Wednesday evening. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The fire is now under control after being contained to one room of the home.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Palmer crews respond to Pine Hill Dr. for shed, brush fire

PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Palmer responded to Pine Hill Drive Wednesday evening for reports of a shed fire. According to the Palmer Fire Rescue Department, crews were dispatched to the wooded area at the end of Pine Hill Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters arrived and found...
PALMER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy