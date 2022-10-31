Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Local nurse teams up with Spanish Christian Church to raise donations for homeless
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Boys & Girls Club event, rec shop opening, and Día de los Muertos
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke. A community event was held Wednesday at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. Americorps CEO Michael Smith hosted a community conversation at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center Wednesday. Smith is originally from...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: decoration donations, art show, sheriff’s department training
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, West Springfield, and Chicopee. This November, the Agawam Public Library is looking for unwanted or unused holiday decorations. Donate your greeting cards, wrapping paper, ornaments, small trees, ugly sweaters, tree skirts, flags, wreaths, and anything else you...
Forest Park family decorate home as Christmas nightmare
Even with Batman around, it still felt a little too spooky at Forest Park in Springfield this Halloween. One home in the neighborhood even scared our 22News crew!
westernmassnews.com
Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday may have been Halloween, but Tuesday will mark the start of November and that means we are just weeks away from an annual light display in the Springfield area that draws in thousands of people every holiday season. Excitement is building for the 28th annual...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating
A fight that police said broke out Friday night at a local high school football game is under investigation. It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Harlem Globetrotters returning to Springfield in February.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Triad sand, Halloween parade, and Boys and Girls Club Halloween
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to South Hadley, Holyoke, and Springfield. South Hadley TRIAD, an initiative between seniors and law enforcement, is again offering buckets of sand for seniors as snow season nears. The sand can help with slippery steps, driveways, and walkways. If...
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: Hadley parents, students raising safety awareness after hit-and-run
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents and students in Hadley came together Wednesday to raise awareness after a 13-year-old boy was hit in a crosswalk on Route 9 in October. That boy is still recovering from his injuries. His classmates and their parents came together to urge drivers to be more careful and slow down on this road.
Family gathering for ‘grand closing’ in final days at Westfield’s Mama Cakes
WESTFIELD — One of the most popular bakeries in Greater Westfield announced over the weekend on social media that it will shut its doors for good after more than 11 years in business. Mama Cakes, best known for their specialty cupcakes, will close up shop on Elm Street on...
westernmassnews.com
Wreath Across America partners with city of Chicopee to honor, remember veterans
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wreaths Across America is now in partnership with the city of Chicopee. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to honor our fallen troops with wreath laying ceremonies at local cemeteries around the Christmas holiday. Western Mass News spoke with Director of Veterans Services in Chicopee,...
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke
School supplies, furniture up for auction in Easthampton
The now closed down Maple Street Elementary school in Easthampton is holding an auction for some of what remains in the building.
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
In August, Governor Baker and the other New England governors wrote to President Biden with their concerns about supplies and prices this winter. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Boston Wednesday, announcing new efforts to help Americans deal with rising energy costs this winter. Updated: 7 hours ago. This comes after...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to fire on Davis Street
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Davis Street for reports of a fire Wednesday evening. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The fire is now under control after being contained to one room of the home.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Northampton Fire responding to record number of calls
JimBuddy’s Rec Shop grand opening cannabis dispensary in Chicopee
The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce celebrates the opening of JimBuddy’s Rec Shop with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
