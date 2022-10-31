ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: decoration donations, art show, sheriff’s department training

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Agawam, West Springfield, and Chicopee. This November, the Agawam Public Library is looking for unwanted or unused holiday decorations. Donate your greeting cards, wrapping paper, ornaments, small trees, ugly sweaters, tree skirts, flags, wreaths, and anything else you...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pet owners struggle to book vet appointments as clinic requests surge

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post caught our attention. In it, a dog owner sharing concerns about the long waits to get their sick pet seen by a veterinarian, so Western Mass News decided to check back in with the veterinary emergency and specialty hospital for updates on their plans to add a location in West Springfield.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Setup underway for 2022 Bright Nights season

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monday may have been Halloween, but Tuesday will mark the start of November and that means we are just weeks away from an annual light display in the Springfield area that draws in thousands of people every holiday season. Excitement is building for the 28th annual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke opens city buildings for family-friendly trick-or-treating

HOLYOKE, MA
wamc.org

A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood

Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: Hadley parents, students raising safety awareness after hit-and-run

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents and students in Hadley came together Wednesday to raise awareness after a 13-year-old boy was hit in a crosswalk on Route 9 in October. That boy is still recovering from his injuries. His classmates and their parents came together to urge drivers to be more careful and slow down on this road.
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wreath Across America partners with city of Chicopee to honor, remember veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wreaths Across America is now in partnership with the city of Chicopee. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to honor our fallen troops with wreath laying ceremonies at local cemeteries around the Christmas holiday. Western Mass News spoke with Director of Veterans Services in Chicopee,...
CHICOPEE, MA
amherstindy.org

Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9

A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: reports of nails spilled on Canal Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke crews respond to fire on Davis Street

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Davis Street for reports of a fire Wednesday evening. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. The fire is now under control after being contained to one room of the home.
HOLYOKE, MA

