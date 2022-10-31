Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston rallies to advance to state semifinals for first time in five years
WILLISTON — It felt a little like deja vu Tuesday night inside the Devils' Den. The top-seeded Williston Red Devils fell behind (2-0) early on in the Region 4-1A girls' volleyball Final to the No. 3 Glades Day Gators. It was a repeat of what had occurred Friday night...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 10: Bishop Kenny surges back into rankings after win over Bolles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
High School Volleyball: St. John Lutheran's season ends in region final loss to Orangewood
MAITLAND — After taking Orangewood Christian to five sets in their two previous meetings, the St. John Lutheran volleyball team had hopes that the FHSAA Class 2A, Region 2 final would see the Saints finally getting past the Rams. Unfortunately for St. John, Orangewood was having none of that,...
Tampa Bay Area volleyball teams take aim at region titles on Tuesday, Wednesday nights
We are on the precipice of the state semifinals and state championships for girls high school volleyball around the Sunshine State and region final games are taking place between Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Classes 2A-4A are playing their region final games on Tuesday and 5A-7A on Wednesday. ...
Brevard HS Volleyball Playoffs: Viera advances to class 6A state semifinal, Merritt Island falls in region 2-5A final
Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options. Viera 3, Oviedo 1 25-15, 25-18, 16-25, 25-22 The Viera Hawks (21-5) continue to roll after...
Shark hunt: Brock Blais, Nancy Cox go low to lead Ponte Vedra golf teams to region titles
Ponte Vedra's Brock Blais and Nancy Cox both posted rounds in the 60s on Tuesday in Region 1-2A golf tournaments, pacing the Sharks boys and girls teams to the Class 2A state tournament on Nov. 15-16 at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills. Blais played his last five holes at 2-under with no...
ALL OR NOTHING? DeLand, Spruce Creek tussle for District 9-4S title, playoff spot Tuesday
One last automatic FHSAA football playoff spot is up for grabs Tuesday night when longtime Volusia County rivals square off at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium. Spruce Creek (5-3, 2-0) visits DeLand (5-3, 2-0) for the District 9-4S championship. The winner makes the playoffs; the loser might miss them. ...
Prep roundup (Oct. 31-Nov. 5) Saint Stephen's boys win regional golf title
WEDNESDAY BOYS GOLF Class 1A-Region 3 At:...
Lake Highland Prep rolls into Florida 3A volleyball state semifinals
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – Coach Katie Gallagher feels her Lake Highland Prep Highlanders are peaking at the right time. Senior Ava Wallis proved her coach right, tallying 33 assists and burning St. Andrew’s for seven aces Tuesday, as the Highlanders swept the Scots 25-8, 25-15, 25-21. Sophomore Kiersten ...
Brevard HS sports week: Viera girls in Region 2-3A golf plus region swimming & diving
Support local journalism by unlocking unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com. Click here to explore subscription options. Wednesday Region 2-2A swimming & diving Satellite High's girls and the boys from Rockledge won...
The Nova Southeastern University Sharks are the team to beat in local men’s basketball
NSU is at the top of its class.
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No movement as Chaminade-Madonna remains No. 1
We’ve got our latest SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 rankings and the Chaminade-Madonna continues to remain the state’s top team and Miami Central at No. 2, with no movement going on throughout the state entering the Week 11 slate as every team in the Power 25 won or didn’t play. Let’s take a look ...
Yardbarker
Florida State aims to start season strong vs. Stetson
After a mediocre eighth-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season by his Florida State team, coach Leonard Hamilton will be looking to get his Seminoles back on track. That journey begins Monday when Florida State hosts in-state foe Stetson University to tip off the new campaign in Tallahassee,...
Trinity Christian Academy relying more on ground game without starting quarterback
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Losing your starting quarterback due to injury when you’re undefeated is tough deal. When you’re the Trinity Christian Academy Conquerors, no Colin Hurley has been no problem heading into Week 11. Hurley has missed three games and the Conquerors have leaned on their talented ...
Comments / 0