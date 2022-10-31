ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News4Jax.com

News4JAX Super 10: Bishop Kenny surges back into rankings after win over Bolles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. District games also wrap up this week. Those are indicated by an *. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Florida State aims to start season strong vs. Stetson

After a mediocre eighth-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season by his Florida State team, coach Leonard Hamilton will be looking to get his Seminoles back on track. That journey begins Monday when Florida State hosts in-state foe Stetson University to tip off the new campaign in Tallahassee,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy