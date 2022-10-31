Read full article on original website
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett says to “stop reaching” after quote is interpreted as a shot at Russell Wilson
After the Seahawks beat the Giants on Sunday, wide receiver Tyler Lockett made a comment that some interpreted as a shot at Seattle’s former quarterback, Russell Wilson. Lockett insisted it wasn’t. Following the win, Lockett said, “It’s amazing what we can accomplish when no one cares who gets...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst and former Kansas City Chiefs linebackers assistant Adam Zimmer died at 38, his family confirmed.
Longtime NFL Referee Says DJ Moore Shouldn’t Have Been Penalized
The Panthers wide receiver earned an excessive celebration penalty after scoring a touchdown against the Falcons late in the fourth quarter.
Westword
Broncos Fans' Top Tweets About Russell Wilson's Prayer After Win Over Jags
We don't know exactly what quarterback Russell Wilson said while leading a prayer circle after his Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 on October 30 at Wembley Stadium in London, but we're confident God was thanked — a lot. Prayers before and after games aren't a new thing...
Silvi Says: Seahawks making fools out of preseason critics across NFL
SEATTLE — The last few days in the sports world have been riddled with mistakes. We saw our share in Seattle. Some strange things happened at Lumen Field Sunday during the Seahawks' win over the New York Giants. Let me preface this by saying we all make mistakes, especially...
4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers. Adding a second-round pick. The...
Pete Carroll Boasts Seahawks 'Look Like We Used To' After Win vs. Giants
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is feeling a bit nostalgic after Sunday's win over the New York Giants.
Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade
In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines to Bills; Falcons’ Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Broncos’ Bradley Chubb to Dolphins | LATEST UPDATES
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. 3:57 p.m.: Indianapolis Colts trade running back Nyheim Hines to Buffalo Bills. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports “And another! Colts are trading Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, sources...
Sporting News
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News
Bears draft picks 2023: Why Chicago is set up for major retool around Justin Fields after Roquan Smith trade
The Bears are continuing to sell off some of their best pieces even despite a better-than-expected start to the 2022 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, the Bears traded veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick. Then, on Halloween, they sent away arguably their best defensive player.
Sporting News
How Dolphins leveraged Laremy Tunsil trade to build playoff team in Miami
The Dolphins made a splash just before the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, moving their remaining 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for Broncos edge-rusher Bradley Chubb. It's a move that signifies Stephen Ross — whose tampering cost the Dolphins their own 2023...
Sporting News
William Jackson III trade details: Steelers acquire CB from Commanders after rough stint in Washington
The Steelers appeared to be sellers when they traded Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. However, they also took the opportunity to buy low on a once-prominent free agent. The Steelers acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Commanders on...
Sporting News
49ers kicker Robbie Gould laughs off Jalen Ramsey shove: 'I think he asked me for my jersey for Christmas'
The 49ers and Rams displayed their in-state rivalry in a brief shoving match during the teams' Sunday meeting in Los Angeles. Jalen Ramsey was the instigator for the Rams, and the player he chose to target was someone with whom he has a surprising history of confrontation: 49ers kicker Robbie Gould.
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
