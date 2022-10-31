ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

AFD responds to an abandoned mobile home fire in North Amarillo

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a fire at a mobile home located, at 2013 N Arthur on Sunday night.

According to AFD, after receiving multiple calls for a fire near Family Dollar at 900 NE 24th crews were dispatched at 8:19 p.m. and arrived at 8:23 p.m. and found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

AFD said crews had the fire under control at around 8:37 p.m.

AFD reports this was an abandoned trailer and there were no injuries.

Amarillo Fire Department stated that the Fire Marshals are investigating.

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

