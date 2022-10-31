Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Watts Hall invites creative talent for holiday event
THOMASTON — Watts Hall Community Players announces a Merry Mannequin Celebration on Saturday, Dec. 10. Individuals or teams are welcome. The morning until noon will be spent in Watts Hall transforming evergreen boughs into gorgeous holiday gowns utilizing dress forms, chicken wire and greens provided by WHCP, and embellishments provided by participants. Ribbons, ornaments, additional greenery, twinkle lights, natural or manufactured items are encouraged.
penbaypilot.com
Trick or Treat Fun at The Lincoln Home
The Lincoln Home was a beehive of Halloween fun for all ages. The day started with a bus ride to Coastal Kids Preschool, where residents enjoyed seeing the children dressed in their costumes. In the afternoon, residents and staff, dressed in full costume regalia, came out to enjoy the afternoon sunshine, creative “Ghostie” treats and cider, and a parade by costumed staff around the front circle. Late afternoon, trick or treaters of all ages came in a steady stream to collect a handful of candy and delight residents and staff with their fun outfits and smiles. Having the community share in our activities has always played a big part in our 95 year legacy of having Lincoln County be an integral part of The Lincoln Home. To see more photographs of halloween night, visit our FaceBook page, @lincolnhome.
penbaypilot.com
Halloween 2022 rolls into Camden on balmy air, smiles and treats
Pearl Street in Camden was lively Halloween evening, and despite municipal attempts to encourage trick or treating in other parts of town, the sidewalks along this particular road were as popular as ever Oct. 31.
penbaypilot.com
South School, Thomaston Grammar celebrate Halloween 2022
South School elementary school, in Rockland, and Thomaston Grammar School are among the many schools nationwide that shed their everyday clothing in favor of costumes fit for the imagination. The two local schools share their 2022 Halloween fun. South School Halloween Celebration. Dinosaurs, princesses, witches, knights, ninjas, wolves, bears, crayons,...
wabi.tv
Maple Street welcomes hundreds of Halloween spirits
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Spooky spirits filled Maple Street in Bangor on Halloween night. Houses were decked out with spooky decorations. People enjoyed music from a local band. Trick-or-treaters dressed up as Spider-Man, Darth Vader, even a banana, and much more. Whether you’re a kid or an adult, everyone wanted...
This Magical Tree House in Georgetown, Maine, With a Hot Tub is the Perfect Escape
As the craziness of the holiday season sets in, I can't think of a better place to unplug than this tree house sanctuary in Georgetown, Maine. Can you imagine sipping on your coffee in the morning and watching the sun peek up over the trees from this divine deck?. Or...
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast Conservancy dedicates new welcome center at Hidden Valley Nature Center
JEFFERSON — “Education, Conservation, Community” are the three words Tracy Moskovitz used to describe Roland S. Barth while dedicating Hidden Valley Nature Center (HVNC)’s new Welcome Center in his honor on Saturday, October 29. Situated at the entrance to HVNC, located in Jefferson, the Roland S....
foxbangor.com
Halloween rock hunt in Bangor
BANGOR– If candy is not your thing, a Halloween-themed rock hunt took place throughout the day in Cascade Park in Bangor. Volunteers with the group Bangor Rocks put their artistic skills to use and painted a number of rocks to look like monsters, spiders, ghosts and other creatures. The rocks were then scattered throughout the park located off State Street in Bangor.
Planned Power Outage for November 3rd – Route 3 Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville
Versant Power is advising customers along Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville that there will be a planned intermittent power outage on Thursday, November 3rd, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately 4 hours. The outage is necessary so crews can make repairs safely, improve reliability and prevent...
Mount Desert Island High School on lockdown Tuesday afternoon
BAR HARBOR, Maine — UPDATE: Mount Desert High School is on lockdown due to a "serious threat," the town of Bar Harbor said in a Facebook post. Around 12:30 p.m., "a serious threat was made" reportedly putting the high school in lockdown. "Reunification will take place at the Mount...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
penbaypilot.com
Hercules, Molly and Colonel Scott come calling on Belfast school students
BELFAST — Hercules, Molly and Colonel Gerry Scott visited the Troy Howard Middle School, in Belfast, where students, including some who were transported over from elementary schools, had the chance to meet a very special 17-hand Friesian and his equally notable yellow lab K9 companion. The trio represent the...
penbaypilot.com
Mary Borden Hall Bok, notice
CAMDEN — Mary Borden Hall Bok, 84, widow of Anthony “Tony” Bok, died on Monday, October 31, 2022 at her home. A complete obituary will be published later. A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 2 p.m., at the First Congregational Church UCC, 55 Elm Street, Camden.
mainepublic.org
New overnight warming shelter opening in church for unhoused Augusta residents
A new overnight warming shelter is opening on Tuesday night in Augusta. The emergency shelter, housed at the city's South Parish Congregational Church, was approved by the city in September. It's largely being funding by federal relief dollars and a grant from the United Way of Kennebec Valley. The church's...
penbaypilot.com
Rocky's Retirement
Since we got here in the early 1980s there’s been considerable evolution at the airport, but one important element never changed: Rocky Stenger was always there to ease the way. Rocky (and then Kim and Brad) made Owl’s Head feel like home. Whether Colgan or Cape Air, what other airline calls you if there’s fog or when your lost bag turns up? What other airline greets you by name—first name, at that—and offers helpful advice on your itinerary?
penbaypilot.com
Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON — A man has died after being hit by a car in Thomaston, Wednesday, Nov. 2. Reconstructionists from the Maine State Police have been called to Thomaston to assist Thomaston Police in investigating the incident, which occurred just prior to 6 p.m. on Route 1 in front of the Hampton Inn.
penbaypilot.com
Elect Adam Lachman to the Rockland City Council
I am writing to share my support for Adam Lachman's campaign for Rockland City Council and encourage you to vote for him on November 8, 2022. The past several years have been challenging for our community, and it is now time for us to move forward with new ideas and fresh perspectives that will help us come together, not further divide us. Adam is a true champion for this community. He has put himself out there to be available to us, the citizens. His support of our community includes its citizens, small and large businesses, students in our schools, athletic programs, and the various industry fabrics that make our community unique.
Pompeii Pizza & Winterport Winery ‘Pop-Up Event’ This Saturday
Say ‘So Long’ To Food Truck Season With A Pompeii Pizza, Penobscot Bay Brewery & Winterport Winery Pop Up Event!!. I have a fairly huge obsession with food trucks. I really get obsessed when there are multiple trucks in one space at the same time, so it goes without saying that I have spent more than a few days on the Bangor Waterfront, grabbing lunch. Pompeii has been a staple on the waterfront since 2013.
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
penbaypilot.com
Joyce Collins Rose, notice
SEARSMONT — Joyce Collins Rose, 75 of Searmont, passed away on October 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A private graveside service and family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. For her full life story and to share condolences with the family visit...
Comments / 0