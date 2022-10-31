At the most recent Parsippany Town Council meeting (October 18) a majority of the council caved to organized labor to pass Ordinance 2022:24 requiring the use of PLAs for any project over 5 million dollars. I was in the minority and part of a Goliath fight attempting to sway the majority of council members toward a position that protects the financial interests of Parsippany residents. Unlike David, we did not prevail; at least for now.

