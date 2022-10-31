Read full article on original website
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting – October 19, 2022
PARSIPPANY — Zoning Board of Adjustment Meeting on October 19, 2022, was held in the Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany. The announcement is made that adequate notice of this meeting has been given and that it is being conducted in accordance with N.J.S.A. 10:4-6 et seq. of the New Jersey “Open Public Meetings Act”
Lake Hiawatha Library Holds “After Hours Halloween” Party
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System, Lake Hiawatha Branch at 68 Nokomis Avenue, hosted its first-ever After Hours Halloween party for children on Friday, October 21, 2022. The After Hours Halloween party was a “monster mashing” success with over two hundred people in attendance.
Stabbing at Hilton Hotel During “Chiller Theatre”
PARSIPPANY — On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 12:18 p.m., Parsippany Police responded to the Hilton Hotel, One Hilton Court, on a report of a stabbing during the “Chiller Theatre” event. David C. Knestrick, 47, of Norwalk, Connecticut was arrested in connection with a stabbing. A...
Littleton Elementary School Expansion Project Presentation
PARSIPPANY — Littleton Elementary Scool Expansion Project Presentation. Littleton Elementary School serves 422 students in grades Prekindergarten-5. Littleton Elementary School placed in the top 10% of all schools in New Jersey for overall test scores (math proficiency is top 10%, and reading proficiency is top 20%) for the 2018-19 school year.
2nd Annual DEA National Take Back Held in Parsippany
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Councilman Justin Musella visited the “2nd Annul DEA National Take Back event” held on Saturday, October 29. The collection of unwanted/unused medication was held at Morris Hills Shopping Center (outside Harmon Face Value). Pictured with Musella are Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Remo D’Alessandro and Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Sergeant Craig Brooks.
Liquid Church Hosted “Run for Rwanda 5k & Fun Run”
PARSIPPANY — Liquid Church, one of New Jersey’s fastest-growing churches, is raising awareness and funds for its signature Clean Water Cause by hosting the Run For Rwanda 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run on Saturday, October 22. “Rwanda is a country with an ambitious goal – to be...
Morris County 4-H Rocketry Team Makes the NASA Cut
PARSIPPANY —The Morris County 4-H “ResistoJets” Rocketry Club is one of only 18 middle-and-high school groups nationwide to qualify for this year’s NASA Student Launch Initiative and the only team from New Jersey. More than 50 college-age teams will also participate. During the NASA Student Launch...
Letter to the Editor: Repeal Project Labor Agreements Ordinance
At the most recent Parsippany Town Council meeting (October 18) a majority of the council caved to organized labor to pass Ordinance 2022:24 requiring the use of PLAs for any project over 5 million dollars. I was in the minority and part of a Goliath fight attempting to sway the majority of council members toward a position that protects the financial interests of Parsippany residents. Unlike David, we did not prevail; at least for now.
Letter to the Editor: I Support of Andy Choffo, Jack Raia and Yvonne Ferise
I am writing in support of Andy Choffo, Jack Raia, and Yvonne Ferise for the Parsippany Board of Education. Andy, Jack, and Yvonne embody the wholesome values that we need to be fostered on our Board of Education. Andy, Jack, and Yvonne stand for the things I believe are important in our school district:
Library Receives “PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive” Grant
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Public Library System is among 160 libraries nationwide to conduct digital literacy training funded by PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the digital divide.
