ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Comments / 10

Diana
2d ago

That is so scary and that is why people should not have so many dogs if they are not caring and training them like they should.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road

A cat was rescued from a garage fire in a neighborhood off Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara. At 3:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County and City firefighters responded to the 900 block of La Senda Drive and discovered a fire in a two-story residential home. Crews assessed the scene and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

Service dog in training stolen from 66-year-old woman in Long Beach

A 66-year-old woman with mobility issues had her service dog in training, a 100-pound German Shepard named Jack, stolen from her front yard in Long Beach. Security footage from a neighbor’s camera captured two men in separate cars pull up to Lisa Hartouni’s Cambodia Town home and corner Jack several days ago.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA.com

Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall

Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Park in Palmdale

Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple bullet casings were marked by deputies from an early Tuesday morning shooting at a park that injured two people and mortally wounded one other. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of multiple...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello

Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
MONTEBELLO, CA
kclu.org

One person dead, second facing murder charge following traffic collision on South Coast

One man is dead, and a second was arrested following a traffic collision in Ventura County. It happened at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, and Terrace Avenue, in Oxnard. Police say Elijah Franco was westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators say an eastbound car then tried to turn onto Terrace Avenue, causing the collision with the oncoming motorcycle.
OXNARD, CA
News Channel 3-12

Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A rollover crash on Northbound 101, just north of the Gaviota Tunnel left two children critically injured. Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued them from a car that rolled into a creek around 7:40 p.m. First responders said a woman suffered major injuries and a man suffered minor injuries. Their car went over The post Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high

Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Department, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested

A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party

Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
SANTA MONICA, CA
102.5 The Bone

California girl, 16, mauled by family dogs

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A California teenager was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being attacked by six large dogs. The 16-year-old girl, who has not been identified publicly, was initially listed in serious condition after first responders rescued her from the attack at her Thousand Oaks home at around 3:30 p.m. She is expected to survive, KABC-TV reported.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy