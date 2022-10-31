Read full article on original website
Diana
2d ago
That is so scary and that is why people should not have so many dogs if they are not caring and training them like they should.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road
A cat was rescued from a garage fire in a neighborhood off Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara. At 3:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County and City firefighters responded to the 900 block of La Senda Drive and discovered a fire in a two-story residential home. Crews assessed the scene and...
KTLA.com
Service dog in training stolen from 66-year-old woman in Long Beach
A 66-year-old woman with mobility issues had her service dog in training, a 100-pound German Shepard named Jack, stolen from her front yard in Long Beach. Security footage from a neighbor’s camera captured two men in separate cars pull up to Lisa Hartouni’s Cambodia Town home and corner Jack several days ago.
KTLA.com
Police rescue dog stranded on Redondo Beach break wall
Police in Redondo Beach jumped into action when a stray dog found itself stuck between a rock and a… well, you know. The police department said it had been tracking reports of the stray husky wandering through several beach cities last month when a citizen reported the dog stranded on the rocks at the Redondo Beach break wall.
1 Killed, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Park in Palmdale
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: Multiple bullet casings were marked by deputies from an early Tuesday morning shooting at a park that injured two people and mortally wounded one other. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies from the Palmdale Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call of multiple...
Officials seek to ID woman with distinctive tattoos hospitalized in Montebello
Officials are looking to identify a woman with distinctive tattoos currently hospitalized at Beverly Hospital in Montebello. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, has multiple tattoos on her body, including the word “beautiful hustler” in old English writing on her forearm, large wings on her back, the name “Christopher’s” slightly above her buttocks and […]
2 killed, 1 injured in fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills
Two people were killed in a fiery crash between two vehicles on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, officials say.
Authorities identify suspected gunmen in fatal shooting at Covina Halloween party
Authorities have identified two suspects in a Covina Halloween party shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded early Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday identified the two suspected shooters as Joel Daniel Garcia and Brian Thomas Ramos, both 19. Garcia is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall […]
kclu.org
One person dead, second facing murder charge following traffic collision on South Coast
One man is dead, and a second was arrested following a traffic collision in Ventura County. It happened at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, and Terrace Avenue, in Oxnard. Police say Elijah Franco was westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators say an eastbound car then tried to turn onto Terrace Avenue, causing the collision with the oncoming motorcycle.
AOL Corp
More than 200 cats, dogs seized from Antelope Valley rescue where six dead animals were found
Los Angeles County personnel seized nearly 200 cats and dozens of dogs and found several dead animals during a search of a rescue facility in the Antelope Valley last week, authorities said Monday. The search warrant was served Oct. 26 after multiple complaints were filed against the facility, which allegedly...
Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-A rollover crash on Northbound 101, just north of the Gaviota Tunnel left two children critically injured. Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued them from a car that rolled into a creek around 7:40 p.m. First responders said a woman suffered major injuries and a man suffered minor injuries. Their car went over The post Rollover accident near Gaviota Tunnel leaves two children critically injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high
Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Department, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
kclu.org
Ventura County establishes Day of Remembrance for Borderline Bar And Grill attack victims
This month marks the fourth anniversary of the attack at a Ventura County nightclub which left 12 people dead. On Tuesday, Ventura County Supervisors passed a resolution insuring those impacted by the tragedy at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks will never be forgotten. With the November 7th...
signalscv.com
6-year-old girl wandering Newhall, mother arrested
A Newhall mother was arrested Monday evening after a 6-year-old girl was found wandering Newhall Avenue, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call at about 2 p.m. regarding a “found person” in Newhall.
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
Santa Monica Mirror
Shooting Suspect Arrested After Wandering Into Santa Monica Halloween Party
Two arrested in Saturday night incident following attempted robbery at Santa Monica 7-Eleven. A shooting occurred over the weekend at a Santa Monica 7-Eleven. The incident – which did not result in any injuries – was initiated when two men attempted to steal a case of beer from the store and concluded after one of the suspects wandered into a nearby Halloween party, leading to his arrest.
Oxnard Police Department respond to fatal DUI at Pleasant Valley Road and Terrance Avenue Tuesday
Oxnard Police Department report one fatality and one arrest in Tuesday car vs. motorcycle accident at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Terrace Avenue. The post Oxnard Police Department respond to fatal DUI at Pleasant Valley Road and Terrance Avenue Tuesday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
foxla.com
Suspected DUI driver arrested in deadly Woodland Hills crash
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested for suspicion of DUI after two people were killed in a fiery crash in Woodland Hills Tuesday night, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of a crash in the 23100 block of West Mulholland Drive around 9 p.m.
Man Charged in Double-Killing in Palmdale Parking Lot
A man who allegedly fatally stabbed a father and daughter in a Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale is set to be arraigned next month on a pair of murder charges.
California girl, 16, mauled by family dogs
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — A California teenager was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after being attacked by six large dogs. The 16-year-old girl, who has not been identified publicly, was initially listed in serious condition after first responders rescued her from the attack at her Thousand Oaks home at around 3:30 p.m. She is expected to survive, KABC-TV reported.
KTLA.com
Surveillance footage captures suspected burglars breaking into 3 Inglewood homes
Some Inglewood residents are on high alert after a string of home burglaries, some of which were captured on home security cameras. Three separate residents in the same neighborhood described similar crimes, with thieves ringing the doorbell in the middle of the day when no one was home, breaking in and stealing valuables.
