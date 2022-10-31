Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:05 p.m. EDT
Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record. DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong sales boosted a Powerball jackpot to an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in history. A drawing will be held Saturday night for the Powerball prize, which hasn’t been won in more than three months. That string of 39 consecutive drawings without a winner is a reflection of the tough odds of winning a jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot increased Friday is the prize for a winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Almost all winners instead opt for the cash prize, which for Saturday night’s drawing would be an estimated $782.4 million.
Local newscasts having devastating impact on Democrats. Here’s why.
We hear lots about media bias, particularly during campaign season. But “media” is a broad term, as it comes in many shapes and sizes. As a whole, trust in the media is at an all-time low. But one part of the industry has not seen as sharp of a decline: local newscasts. A poll by the Knight Foundation finds that local news is trusted more than national news outlets by a 17-point margin. And local news will likely play a pivotal role in several races in states won by Joe Biden in 2020: New York, Pennsylvania and Oregon.
Four ways a GOP-led Congress will take on energy, environment
Energy issues are expected to be top of mind for Republicans if they take back the House or the Senate next year given the party’s focus on high gas prices in the lead-up to the elections. The GOP is vowing to move pro-energy legislation, even though turning Republican bills...
Comments / 0