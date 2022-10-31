We hear lots about media bias, particularly during campaign season. But “media” is a broad term, as it comes in many shapes and sizes. As a whole, trust in the media is at an all-time low. But one part of the industry has not seen as sharp of a decline: local newscasts. A poll by the Knight Foundation finds that local news is trusted more than national news outlets by a 17-point margin. And local news will likely play a pivotal role in several races in states won by Joe Biden in 2020: New York, Pennsylvania and Oregon.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO