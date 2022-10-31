Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General and Kroger Close in Nearby Areas: Customers Concerned Over Lack of OptionsJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Fox 59
Learn candlemaking, create your own scents at Penn & Beech
INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National Scented Candle Day, Brianna Doles and Sarah Chait of Penn & Beech Candle Co. stopped by to give us a lesson in candlemaking. Unfortunately, we had a little “wax-ident” (hot wax crashing to the floor) before the show that prevented an actual demonstration, but Doles, the co-owner, and Chait, director of marketing and customer experience, gave us an overview of the process.
Fox 59
British-themed restaurant and tea room coming to Fishers; popular Westfield spot reopens
INDIANAPOLIS — On the menu this week: hemp-infused desserts, British fare and the return of a popular cafe for farm-to-fork brunch and lunch. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads was back Monday to update us on the latest in Greater Indy’s food scene, including these new or coming-soon spots.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Brown Skin Coffee
Coffee beans from regions around the world make their way to Brownsburg inside a new coffee shop. Sherman went to Brownsburg where the love of specialty coffee is in every cup. To visit Brown Skin Coffee’s Facebook page, click here.
Fox 59
Holiday Head Start: Holiday Preview Sip & Shop at Carmel City Center Saturday, Nov. 5th
With Halloween over and Thanksgiving just around the corner it’s not too early to get a jump start on your holiday gift shopping, and we’ve got an event that may be a good one to attend. It’s the Holiday Preview Sip and Shop at Carmel City Center this Saturday, November 5th.Jimia Smith and Lindsay Johnson with the Carmel City Center joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about the upcoming event.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest: The Ferguson House Bistro & Bar
Take a trip to Brown County to see the leaves, stay for the delicious food at The Ferguson House Bistro & Bar!. You’ll fall in love with the savings when you pay just $25 for a $50 gift certificate!. Click the link while supplies last.
Fox 59
Join Wrangler & Friends for The Great Pumpkin Smash
INDIANAPOLIS — Not sure what to do with all those pumpkins now that Halloween is over?. Bring them to Wrangler & Friends animal sanctuary in Kokomo for The Great Pumpkin Smash event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-3:30 p.m. Get your frustrations out at one of the many smashing...
Fox 59
Indy’s Hip Fit offers dance classes to make workouts fun
INDIANAPOLIS — Our friends from Hip Fit returned to Indy Now to teach us a new dance routine for getting in shape without feeling like you’re actually working out. The Hip Fit crew also helped us open the Halloween show with a little “Beauty and the Beast” meets Ginuwine mashup dance routine. Because what goes together better than that?
indyschild.com
Christmas Nights of Lights in Indianapolis 2022
Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 season! See over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the Christmas lights and begin a new Christmas tradition. Whether...
Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?
A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
cbs4indy.com
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
IMPD working to flip its fleet of squad cars amidst massive recruiting and retention effort
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is in the midst of a massive campaign to bring more police officers to Indianapolis. "I don't know another time in my 24 years where the city has invested this much money in its recruiting and retention efforts," said IMPD Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey.
Fox 59
Be Our Guest: The Nashville House
You don’t have to go to Tennessee for a taste of Nashville!. Hit the road to The Nashville House in Brown County. We’re making the trip worth your while with a half-off discount on a $50 gift card. Click the link to get the card for just $25.
Fox 59
Free dance class Saturday for women 30 and older
INDIANAPOLIS — Karsia Slaughter has been a dance instructor all her life, but when she wanted to get back into dancing herself, she couldn’t find a class that felt right for her age group. “So I thought, why not create one?” Slaughter, owner of Volume Performance Center (VPC)...
Fox 59
Spooky Halloween hand and eye pies in Kylee's Kitchen
Spooky Halloween hand and eye pies in Kylee’s Kitchen. Make some spooky hand pies in Kylee's Kitchen for Halloween!. Delphi murders: Remembering Abby Williams and Libby …. For more than half a decade, the unsolved murders of two teens in Delphi haunted the tight-knit community of several thousand. Daily...
TSA to host hiring event for Indianapolis International Airport
On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event for interested individuals at Indianapolis International Airport.
Fox 59
October is the deadliest month of the year in Indy for the third year in a row
For the third year in a row, October proved to be the deadliest month of the year in Indianapolis. IMPD reports they investigated 30 homicides in 31 days. Police and community leaders admit they’re not sure exactly why the last three Octobers have seen a spike in violence. October...
Fox 59
For the 2nd year in a row, Purdue University is named a ‘Brand That Matters’ by Fast Company
For the second year in a row, Purdue University is the only university to make the inaugural list of ‘Brands That Matter’ from business magazine Fast Company. The list honors companies and nonprofits that quote, “give people compelling reasons to care about them.” Of this year’s honorees, only 13 made a follow-up appearance including Purdue.
1 dead after shooting on east side of Indy
A person has died at an Indy area hospital after being shot earlier this evening, according to IMPD.
Comments / 1