Fishers, IN

Fox 59

Learn candlemaking, create your own scents at Penn & Beech

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National Scented Candle Day, Brianna Doles and Sarah Chait of Penn & Beech Candle Co. stopped by to give us a lesson in candlemaking. Unfortunately, we had a little “wax-ident” (hot wax crashing to the floor) before the show that prevented an actual demonstration, but Doles, the co-owner, and Chait, director of marketing and customer experience, gave us an overview of the process.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Brown Skin Coffee

Coffee beans from regions around the world make their way to Brownsburg inside a new coffee shop. Sherman went to Brownsburg where the love of specialty coffee is in every cup. To visit Brown Skin Coffee’s Facebook page, click here.
BROWNSBURG, IN
Fox 59

Holiday Head Start: Holiday Preview Sip & Shop at Carmel City Center Saturday, Nov. 5th

With Halloween over and Thanksgiving just around the corner it’s not too early to get a jump start on your holiday gift shopping, and we’ve got an event that may be a good one to attend. It’s the Holiday Preview Sip and Shop at Carmel City Center this Saturday, November 5th.Jimia Smith and Lindsay Johnson with the Carmel City Center joined FOX59 this morning to tell us about the upcoming event.
CARMEL, IN
Fox 59

Be Our Guest: The Ferguson House Bistro & Bar

Take a trip to Brown County to see the leaves, stay for the delicious food at The Ferguson House Bistro & Bar!. You’ll fall in love with the savings when you pay just $25 for a $50 gift certificate!. Click the link while supplies last.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Join Wrangler & Friends for The Great Pumpkin Smash

INDIANAPOLIS — Not sure what to do with all those pumpkins now that Halloween is over?. Bring them to Wrangler & Friends animal sanctuary in Kokomo for The Great Pumpkin Smash event on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 1-3:30 p.m. Get your frustrations out at one of the many smashing...
KOKOMO, IN
Fox 59

Indy’s Hip Fit offers dance classes to make workouts fun

INDIANAPOLIS — Our friends from Hip Fit returned to Indy Now to teach us a new dance routine for getting in shape without feeling like you’re actually working out. The Hip Fit crew also helped us open the Halloween show with a little “Beauty and the Beast” meets Ginuwine mashup dance routine. Because what goes together better than that?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Christmas Nights of Lights in Indianapolis 2022

Christmas Nights of Lights is returning to Indianapolis for the 2022 season! See over 1 million lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your car stereo. Pack your vehicle full of friends and family to enjoy the Christmas lights and begin a new Christmas tradition. Whether...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Indianapolis is the Worst City in the Country…for Dragons?

A new survey just revealed that the worst city in the United States for dragons is right here in Indiana. Over the past several years, shows like "Game of Thrones" and "House of Dragon" have become worldwide phenomena. Regardless of how you feel about the final season of "Game of Thrones" you have to admit that the show was overall fantastic. One of the most fascinating aspects of both shows has been the dragons.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana

You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Be Our Guest: The Nashville House

You don’t have to go to Tennessee for a taste of Nashville!. Hit the road to The Nashville House in Brown County. We’re making the trip worth your while with a half-off discount on a $50 gift card. Click the link to get the card for just $25.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Free dance class Saturday for women 30 and older

INDIANAPOLIS — Karsia Slaughter has been a dance instructor all her life, but when she wanted to get back into dancing herself, she couldn’t find a class that felt right for her age group. “So I thought, why not create one?” Slaughter, owner of Volume Performance Center (VPC)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Spooky Halloween hand and eye pies in Kylee's Kitchen

Spooky Halloween hand and eye pies in Kylee’s Kitchen. Make some spooky hand pies in Kylee's Kitchen for Halloween!. Delphi murders: Remembering Abby Williams and Libby …. For more than half a decade, the unsolved murders of two teens in Delphi haunted the tight-knit community of several thousand. Daily...
DELPHI, IN

