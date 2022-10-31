ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

49ers star’s wife shotguns beer, NFL world reacts

San Francisco 49ers fans celebrated their team’s dominant win Sunday — some more than others. A video making the rounds shows Claire Kittle, wife of star tight end George Kittle, shotgunning a beer during the 49ers‘ 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams. According to the New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Matt LaFleur Decision News

The Green Bay Packers have struggled defensively through eight weeks, but Matt LaFleur isn't ready to make any rash decisions when it comes to his staff on that side of the ball. When asked by The Athletic's Matt Schneidman if he's had any thought about making a change at defensive...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Panthers make major kicker decision after struggles

The Carolina Panthers played a rollercoaster of a game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon as a late touchdown from star receiver DJ Moore set up the team to win the game with an extra point. But after a crucial unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Moore, kicker Eddy Piñeiro missed the deep PAT attempt, sending the game to overtime. Piñeiro then missed another short kick in overtime that would have given the team the victory.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Chiefs Are Reportedly Showing Interest In Significant Trade

In a shocking turn of events, Josh Allen could be going to the Kansas City Chiefs before the trade deadline. No, not that one. According to NFL insider Albert Breer via Arrowhead Addict, the Chiefs have expressed interest in trading for Jaguars pass rusher Josh Allen. To that end, they've "checked in on the availability" of the former No. 7 overall draft pick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans held tryouts with four defensive linemen on Tuesday

Despite many fans wanting the team to make some kind of move before the trade deadline, the Tennessee Titans ultimately chose to stand pat with their current roster as is. However, the team did work out a few players on Tuesday, according to the league’s transactions wire. Tennessee brought in defensive tackles Darrion Daniels, Christopher Hinton, and Donovan Jeter, along with nose tackle David Moa.
The Spun

NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning

The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator. Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019. In 2021, the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Greg Dulcich's hair and play impressing Broncos

Greg Dulcich's big hair adds flair to the Broncos' inept offense. "He's got great hair, too, which is always impressive," said Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett after a 21-17 victory over the Jaguars. His play captured Denver's attention as well. Through two games, the rookie tight end leads the team...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NFL analyst tells Jets' Zach Wilson to 'grow up' in blistering take

The New England Patriots' MVP on Sunday may have been Zach Wilson. The Patriots didn't play a particularly clean game against the New York Jets. They committed six penalties for 54 yards, mustered just 288 yards of total offense and allowed Mac Jones to be sacked six times. Fortunately for...
NEW YORK STATE

