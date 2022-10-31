ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Keep Longview Beautiful hosts ‘Sow-a-Seed’ event

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGqQG_0isZlBoS00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Keep Longview Beautiful held their second annual Sow-a-Seed event on Sunday. They said it’s a time for community members to plant wildflower seeds on the wildflower meadow that’s about an acre long.

Here’s a look inside Tyler’s historic Ramey House after the fire was put out

The Longview Fire Department was there to water the seeds which will bloom in the springtime. They also had a butterfly release to show how butterflies and wild flowers go hand-in-hand.

“We need to allow for more Monarch butterflies all over in all of our different areas, so that we can grow. But to get those, they have to have the wild flower seeds and the wild flowers grow for them to pollinate as well.”

Kim Casey, executive director of Keep Longview Beautiful.

Keep Longview Beautiful said they will have another sow-a-seed next year and hope to see an even bigger turnout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0isZlBoS00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

SMALL TOWN LIVE: KETK stops by Mineola

MINEOLA, Texas (KETK) – KETK is visited Mineola on Wednesday during Small Town Live. They have a nature preserve that encompasses 3,000 acres near the Sabine River. Officials also said they are looking forward to hosting their annual Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Mineola has nightlife, restaurants and live music in the area. They also […]
MINEOLA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Christmas Trees affected this season by drought

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas has suffered an extremely hot and dry summer, which is bad news for Christmas tree production. “The drought that we had this past this growing season will probably affect the seed supply so its subsequent years, so next year and the following, they might expect to encounter seed shortages,” said […]
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Dumpling from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Dumpling — from the SPCA of East Texas. Dumpling is a 3-year-old Rat Terrier looking for her furever family!. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community. “Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” said neighbor Ricardo Viloria. Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Investigation reveals fire at Overton church building started in kitchen

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The fire that destroyed the Overton First Baptist Church Family Life Center has been under investigation until now. Rusk County Emergency Management Coordinator Terry Linder said their investigation is now complete. He said the cause of the fire has been labeled as undetermined, but they concluded...
OVERTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Looking at Adoptable Dogs in Tyler, Texas That Want Their Forever Home

There is nothing better than coming home from a long day at work to get lots of hugs and affection from my two dogs Cooper and Gypsy. They are waiting all day long so they can show me and my wife unconditional love as soon as we walk through the door. I’m not sure that we deserve dogs, but they definitely make life better. Which is why I wanted to show you a list of some of the dogs that are currently up for adoption in Tyler, Texas.
TYLER, TX
cbs19.tv

A celebration of reunion: Dia de los Muertos in East Texas

LONGVIEW, Texas — Nov. 1 marks a two-day celebration where the Hispanic community celebrates their reunion with family members who have passed away. El Día de los Muertos, or The Day of the Dead, is more of a celebration of remembrance rather than mourning and people who celebrate this event say it’s very different from Halloween.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Local nonprofit raises more than $30K for Longview ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas — Local nonprofit organization Simple Bare Necessities held their second annual 'Race for Dignity' 5K fun run on Oct. 22 and raised more than $30,000 to provide hygiene products for underprivileged kids in Longview ISD. Over 150 people came to support, which included Longview ISD high school...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

One of Tyler's historical sites burned down in flames

TYLER, Texas — One day after fire tore through a historic home in downtown Tyler, efforts are underway to save it and why the home is so important to the Rose City. “Historic Tyler has a long standing history of appreciating this structure," said Ashley Washmon, executive director of Historic Tyler, Inc.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. Carlisle High School represented and won […]
LINDALE, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

1 Longview Teen Among 22 Who Went Missing in Texas in October

Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, a family is missing their kid and needs your help in finding them. That includes in Longview where a 16-year-old has been missing since October 8.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy