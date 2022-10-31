Keep Longview Beautiful hosts ‘Sow-a-Seed’ event

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Keep Longview Beautiful held their second annual Sow-a-Seed event on Sunday. They said it’s a time for community members to plant wildflower seeds on the wildflower meadow that’s about an acre long.

The Longview Fire Department was there to water the seeds which will bloom in the springtime. They also had a butterfly release to show how butterflies and wild flowers go hand-in-hand.

“We need to allow for more Monarch butterflies all over in all of our different areas, so that we can grow. But to get those, they have to have the wild flower seeds and the wild flowers grow for them to pollinate as well.” Kim Casey, executive director of Keep Longview Beautiful.

Keep Longview Beautiful said they will have another sow-a-seed next year and hope to see an even bigger turnout.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.