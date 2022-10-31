Read full article on original website
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Monday Evening Forecast
November gets off to a nice start. November gets off to a nice start. One dead, multiple injured following shooting at …. Police in Kansas City, Kansas are investigating after a shooting left one person dead and multiple people injured Monday night. New poll has Schmitt retaining lead in Senate...
Ozarks First.com
Some voters cast wrong ballots in split Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Election officials said Tuesday that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong congressional district in Nashville — a city that Republican lawmakers carved three ways during redistricting in hopes of flipping a Democratic seat. At least one precinct has been affected, which...
Ozarks First.com
Panel: Oregon Gov candidate didn’t create hostile workplace
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek did not create a hostile work environment for a lawmaker when she was House speaker, the Oregon House Conduct Committee determined Monday after voting mostly along party lines. The committee members, two Democrats and two Republicans, decided that some...
