Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs makes a spectacular TD catch vs. Bills

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs is having some ups and downs in his rookie season.

The ups will keep Packers fans interested in tracking his development.

Doubs had a really nice peak on Sunday night. He had one of the best catches you'll see this season, from a rookie or anyone else.

With the Packers trailing the Buffalo Bills 14-0, Aaron Rodgers threw one up to him in the end zone. Doubs was turned to the outside, then turned back inside, then turned outside again. He didn't spin himself dizzy because he reached out and snatched the ball despite cornerback Taron Johnson being draped all over him.

It was a fantastic catch for a player who has generated a lot of buzz but hasn't been consistent. Last week against the Washington Commanders, Doubs dropped a crucial fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter. He didn't catch a pass in that game.

Doubs, a fourth-round pick, hasn't completely arrived. But plays like Sunday night's touchdown are intriguing.

