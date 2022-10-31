Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile firefighters find man in wheelchair trapped in burning house
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 23-year-old man was found after firefighters said a house fire broke out on Rylands Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived, they could see heavy smoke and heard screams coming from inside. They then found the man in a wheelchair in one of the bedrooms.
utv44.com
MCSO rescues dogs from West Mobile home showing signs of long-term neglect
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After 18 months, people living in one West Mobile neighborhood are feeling somewhat relived knowing some of their neighbor's dogs were taken to safety. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office conducted a major raid at this home Wednesday morning off Repoll Road, rescuing 11 dogs that showed signs of long-term neglect, according to a veterinarian. The MCSO also said it appears there's been a steady rotation of dogs coming through that home.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
WALA-TV FOX10
11-year-old girl shot in ‘random’ shooting in Prichard, authorities say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities in Prichard report that an 11-year-old girl has been wounded in what they say was a random shooting. The incident happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments off U.S. 45. According to authorities, there was a random shooting in the area...
24-year-old killed in crash on Rangeline Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 24-year-old woman was killed after she was in a crash involving an 18-wheeler, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Laseppia Hazwood, 24, was killed when the car she was driving hit the back of an 18-wheeler. According to officials, Hazwood was driving in the southbound lane on Rangeline […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman killed in crash on Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 24-year-old woman died Tuesday morning in a crash on Rangeline Road. According to Mobile police, the wreck involved a car and a semi-tractor trailer and happened around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday on Rangeline Road near Rutgers Road. Police identified the victim Laseppia Ladi Hazwood. A preliminary...
utv44.com
Bon Secour home destroyed after tornado crashes boat into it
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Bon Secour was hit by an EF-1 tornado off CR-6. Folks in the area had several trees down, but one family is now left homeless. A single mother and her son were inside the mobile home when it was ripped apart during the storm.
utv44.com
Homeless camp causing safety concerns for Tillman's Corner business
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For several months now NBC15 has reported on the numerous homeless camps in Mobile. The camps behind the Lowes in Tillmans Corner, under the bridge at I-65 near Government Boulevard, and in the Crestview subdivision. Now one business down the road from the first Lowes...
WEAR
One person rescued from balcony during Pensacola apartment fire
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital after a fire Tuesday morning at a Pensacola apartment complex. It happened around 7:25 am. in the 1300-block of Lakewood Road. According to Escambia County, upon arrival, light smoke was showing from the two-story wood-framed building. Investigation revealed there was...
2 years after Hurricane Sally, Lillian Boat Launch repairs set to begin
Good news for boaters and anglers in Lillian, the Baldwin County Commission has given final approval for repairs to the Lillian boat launch.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
Truck identified in deadly hit and run in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver of a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning. WKRG News 5 reported Tuesday a 53-year-old woman was hit and killed in a pedestrian crash on U.S. Hwy. 29. FHP said they are looking for a newer model either Chevrolet or […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates shooting on Euclid Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Avenue in the Rickarby community that left a 22-year-old man wounded. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Pig Roast & Live Auction
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Baldwin County Pig Roast and Live Auction is happening this weekend. All the proceeds benefit the Baldwin County Boys Ranch which helps boys from unfortunate circumstances. Open House/Ranch Tour and Auction Preview 3:00 p.m. Prayer & Meal (pulled pork, fixin’s and dessert) 5:00 p.m. Order...
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
Man who killed himself following police standoff in south Alabama identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who killed himself at the end of an hours-long standoff on Government Street in downtown Mobile Monday. Police said Terrance Duncan, 46, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday. Mobile Police responded to Government Plaza Monday morning in response to a man with […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
WALA-TV FOX10
Family to standoff suspect provides clarity on situation
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Family members to a suspect involved in an intense standoff Monday morning, are speaking out about what they know. The family still has a lot of unanswered questions, some may never be answered. Dominique, the man’s brother-in-law, says when all of this was happening the family...
Cyclist struck in hit and run in Foley, police investigating
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene on 9th Avenue between South McKenzie and Pine Streets Halloween night, according to Foley Police. Foley Police Chief Thurston Bullock identified the victim as Nicholas Tomlin, 21, of Foley. Bullock said Tomlin was struck around 9 p.m. Tomlin was airlifted […]
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
Comments / 2