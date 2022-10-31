Debris covers Hyde Park sidewalk after car crash by barbershop

A car crash in the Hyde Park area on Sunday sprayed pieces of car wreckage across the neighborhood in and around a barbershop.

Boston 25 cameras caught the damage on River Street, including the car resting as a halted wreck over the brick wall in front of a house.

A worker inside the barbershop described the chaotic scene.

“We’re working and it’s just like ‘BOOM! What’s up?,” said the man. “We run outside and see the car a few houses down.”

Police said an initial report indicated that no one was hurt in the incident.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group