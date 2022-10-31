ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Debris covers Hyde Park sidewalk after car crash by barbershop

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
A car crash in the Hyde Park area on Sunday sprayed pieces of car wreckage across the neighborhood in and around a barbershop.

Boston 25 cameras caught the damage on River Street, including the car resting as a halted wreck over the brick wall in front of a house.

A worker inside the barbershop described the chaotic scene.

“We’re working and it’s just like ‘BOOM! What’s up?,” said the man. “We run outside and see the car a few houses down.”

Police said an initial report indicated that no one was hurt in the incident.

