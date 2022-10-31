Read full article on original website
LIVE: Gautier Trunk-or-Treat hosted by Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County
Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. Happy Halloween! The rest of the evening will be mild and comfortable. We’ll drop into the 60s after the sunset, and the sky will be mostly clear. Eventually we’ll drop into the mid 50s by Tuesday morning. We'll warm up through the first week of November.
WLOX
Former news anchor Jeff Lawson reminisces for WLOX's 60th anniversary
WLOX
Pass Christian woman shares her extravagant Halloween decorations
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - You’ve seen plenty of spooky outdoor decorations for Halloween, but have you ever walked into a house completely decorated on the inside?. Pass Christian resident Suzan Bramlett goes all out for the holiday. “I hide in the yard and jump out at everybody. I...
WLOX
Beauvoir Road set to close until February 1st
A recent report showed enrollment at USM’s Gulf Park campus is steadily dropping. Just days into his new role, university president Dr. Joe Paul said he has a plan to fix that. |. Harrison County students step into the shadows of health care professionals. Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit...
WLOX
Coast religious leaders come together to pray for the Gulfport community
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Religious leaders in the coastal area came together for a night of prayer Tuesday, looking for a spiritual solution to crime and violence in the community. Churches across the Gulf Coast filled Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. It’s all a part of Churches United for Christ. Religious...
WLOX
High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County students stepped into the shadows of healthcare professionals at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport on Tuesday. “This has got all of your medications and everything that you would need to bring somebody back to life,” nurse Cory Cooley explained to two students from Harrison Central High School.
tmpresale.com
Gladys Knights concert in Biloxi, MS Feb 25th, 2023 – presale password
The Gladys Knight pre-sale code has just been posted: During this presale anyone with the password has the chance to purchase great seats earlier than members of the public!. If you fail to acquire your tickets to Gladys Knight’s concert in Biloxi, MS during this presale you might not be able to purchase tickets before they are all sold.
ourmshome.com
BlowFly’ers Unite! BlowFly Bar & Grill Opens in December
The BlowFly Inn in Gulfport is getting several trendy upgrades as well as a brand-new owner and a different, but similar, name. Jonathan Allen, the owner of Allen Toyota, purchased the restaurant in September from the previous owner Dr. Victor Bazzone. When the eatery opens in December, it will be called the BlowFly Bar & Grill.
WLBT
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi
CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Police responded to the scene and found two people...
WLOX
Homicide Hurtzz annual program helps families of homicide victims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sylvia Washington’s vision is that more play means and less violence. “If we bring more families together, then a lot of the homicides will stop,” she said.”. And she’s seen too many of those, just in her own family. “I have two husbands...
wxxv25.com
Tornado caught on camera in Moss Point Saturday
A motorist captured video of a funnel cloud forming near Moss Point Saturday. James Sala says he was trying to outflank the suspected tornado by getting away as far as possible. Later, the National Weather Service radar in New Orleans confirmed a tornado in Jackson County. Sala says he’s survived...
WLOX
Shooting in Gulfport leaves two people wounded
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that injured two people. It happened around 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of 65th Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. So far, no one has been arrested, and police aren’t releasing any information about possible suspects.
WDAM-TV
HFD Asst. Chief Wade appointed as Moss Point’s new fire chief
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department’s assistant fire chief was appointed as the new fire chief for the Moss Point Fire Department during Tuesday night’s city council meeting. According to the City of Hattiesburg, HFD Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade was unanimously approved as the new...
wxxv25.com
All Highway 49 lanes at railroad tracks to close tonight
People in Gulfport have been dealing with road closures along Highway 49 for more than a week, but it’s about to get even worse. All six lanes of Highway 49 in Gulfport near I-10 will close tonight, beginning at 7. Right now, just the southbound lanes are closed. The...
WAPT
At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak
MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
wxxv25.com
Gulfport Police investigating Sunday night shooting
Gulfport Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday night. Police said a call came in about 10:24 p.m. about a shooting. When officers arrived, then found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Mississippi Press
Prep Roundup: Ocean Springs clinches region title; Gautier set for championship showdown with Picayune
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- The Ocean Springs Greyhounds cliniched their second straight Region 4-6A title by dominating Gulfport 58-33 last Friday night at Greyhound Stadium. Ocean Springs scored 21 first quarter points to take and early lead and never looked back, adding another 17 points in the second quarter and,...
