ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers LB Quay Walker ejected after shoving Bills assistant coach

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8Q1w_0isZkpZX00

Green Bay Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from their game against the Bills on Sunday night after he shoved a Buffalo coach on the sideline.

Just before halftime of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New York, Walker ran Bills running back James Cook out of bounds after a seven yard gain. As they were on the sidelines, things quickly got heated.

Walker, while Cook was behind him on his way back out onto the field, suddenly shoved a Bills assistant coach.

That drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and then an ejection.

While it's unclear why Walker was so upset or what led to him deciding to shove a coach, the reasoning doesn't matter much. Shoving a coach never works out well.

The 15-yard penalty helped the Bills significantly, too, as wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie found the end zone just four plays later. That, and then a 42-yard field goal to close the half, put the Bills up 24-7.

Walker had a team-high five total tackles when he was ejected. The 22-year-old, who the Packers took with the No. 22 overall pick in the draft earlier this year, has 57 total tackles so far this season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Falcons trade suspended WR Calvin Ridley

ATLANTA — Calvin Ridley’s once promising career as a featured wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons has come to a close after it was reported Tuesday afternoon that he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ridley had been suspended for the entire 2022 season by the NFL after...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL trade deadline recap: Vikings, Bills & Dolphins go all-in, Bears get Justin Fields a weapon, Broncos & Colts waive the white flag

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon, and for what feels like the first time in years, it was actually exciting! A number of high-impact players changed teams this week as squads like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills & Miami Dolphins prepare for playoff runs, and teams like the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts...well, don't.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

After Auburn ousted Bryan Harsin in another multimillion dollar mistake, who will be able to clean up the mess?

On December 13, 2020, Auburn fired its head football coach, Gus Malzahn. Per terms of the contract, Malzahn was owed $21.45 million. Half of that — or $10.275 million — was paid within 30 days of termination. The rest is being paid annually in $2.68 million installments even though Malzahn quickly accepted a new head coaching job at UCF, which will pay him $11.5 million over five years.
AUBURN, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football Week 9: FLEX rankings

If you dropped Rhamondre Stevenson early on in your fantasy season, look away now. Stevenson RB1 SZN is very much here and it's been a glorious one for his managers, as the New England Patriots' lead ballcarrier dropped a third straight top-10 positional finish in Week 8 against the New York Jets. All he did was lead the Patriots in rushing (71 yards) and receiving (72 yards) with his 23 total touches, finishing as fantasy's RB10 overall without even reaching the end zone.
NEW YORK STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

ESPN hires WNBA champion head coach Becky Hammon as NBA studio analyst

Becky Hammon is a busy woman. Fresh off of leading the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her rookie season as head coach, Hammon has a new job. Starting in December, she'll join ESPN as a studio analyst. Hammon will contribute to ESPN's catalog of studio shows including "SportsCenter," "Get Up," "First Take" and "NBA Today," the network announced on Wednesday. Her focus will be on the NBA.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
138K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy