Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
jtv.tv
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
All new Wednesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Mark Bernstein, The Sam Bernstein Law Firm. Kelly Grygiel & Erica Estelle, American 1 Credit Union Fall Car Sale. Tom Rooney, 308 Brass Rail and Jackson Commercial Contractors Association. 9 AM and 11 AM. All...
jtv.tv
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
All new Tuesday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Bart’s guests: Dr. Matthew Badtke, Science Chair, Jackson College. John Willis, Chief Equity Officer, City of Jackson. 9 AM and 11 AM. All new Tuesday on The Bart Hawley Show: Richard Bernstein, Michigan Supreme Court Justice; Tim...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
WILX-TV
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating. Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.
The High Cost of Rent In Michigan: The Struggle Is Real
News flash: everything is expensive. You see it at the pump. You feel it at the grocery store. If you find yourself in need of a place to live, well that is economically challenging too. Lansing is a college town, but still. We all seem to be paying student rates or higher. Michigan isn't the worst, but it still isn't cheap. You can see where the mitten ranks here.
earnthenecklace.com
Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?
Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
Detroit News
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard October 31, 2022
Homer 3, Concord 1: Homer High School advances in the district tournament to play Hanover-Horton on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the district semifinal round. Iyla Weeks had 16 kills and two blocks, Autumn Cornell finished with nine kills, and Layla Hellard tallied 25 assists for Concord. Reading 3, Quincy...
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
albionpleiad.com
Shadowy Rumors About the Underground Tunnels
At Albion College, rumors have been spread about the underground tunnels beneath the campus. One rumor suggests that the tunnels are haunted catacombs. Another claims that the tunnels were part of the underground railroad, a network of routes and safehouses used to help enslaved people escape to the northern free states.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Low cost community book sale returns to Ann Arbor this month
ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale returns to town Nov. 10-12 at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds. The sale will feature up to 25,000 books, thousands of DVDs as well as audiobooks, video games, board games and puzzles. Admission to the event is free and hours are 9...
Former Eaton Rapids hospital becomes ghost-hunting hotspot
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The Stimson Hospital was built as a mansion in 1874 by Jon Sassy.He was known as a con artist, someone who would scam developers. But eventually, the people of Eaton Rapids chased him out of town. Then in 1918, wealthy nurse Harriet Chapman bought the building. “Almost 4,000 people were […]
Ypsilanti vintage shop to close store, move to online only
YPSILANTI, MI -- After six years of handling rent and stocking shelves, Michelle Birawer is excited to be closing her store. “I can’t wait to walk down the street and there’s no destination,” she said. Birawer brought Gentle Vibes Vintage, which sells a variety of vintage clothing...
Parnall Road closing for construction
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A section of Parnall Road is closing this week for construction. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation crews are closing the road between Rives Junction Road and Clinton Way on Wednesday, Nov. 2 to replace a cross culvert. The road is expected to...
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
wlen.com
Wyse Appointed to Lenawee County Prosecutor Position
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has announced that Jacqueline V. Wyse has been appointed by the Circuit Court Judges to serve the remainder of the term left by the resignation of Prosecuting Attorney, R. Burke Castleberry, Jr. Ms. Wyse became an attorney in May,...
wtvbam.com
Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
wlen.com
House Burns Down Tuesday Morning in Tecumseh
Tecumseh, MI – A house caught fire and collapsed in on itself early Tuesday morning in Tecumseh. Joe Tuckey, the City of Tecumseh Fire Chief, told WLEN News what happened…. Fire crews were on scene at the Allen Road home for about 5 hours…. Tune into our local and...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Lansing?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
