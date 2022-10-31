ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

J.J. Watt miffed that Vikings fans didn't appreciate his Jared Allen sack dance: 'Don't get it twisted'

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSA5l_0isZkjWP00

J.J. Watt sacked Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday then celebrated with the sack dance of a Vikings legend.

After the game, he was miffed that Vikings fans in attendance didn't appreciate the gesture.

The sack took place in the fourth quarter and ended a Vikings drive as Minnesota led, 34-28, which held for the final score. It was his second of the day. He then got down on one knee and moved his arm in a swirling motion as if he were roping a calf, a la Jared Allen.

Allen made the gesture his signature move as he tallied 136 sacks during a career that will likely land him in the Hall of Fame. Vikings fans were understandably not in the mood to see an opposing player commandeer it for the takedown of a Minnesota quarterback. They let Watt hear it with a round of boos.

After the game, Watt decided to clear the air that the gesture was intended to honor Allen on a day that he was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor. No disrespect. Also, "don't get it twisted," Vikings fans.

He also clarified that it was Vikings fans' fault for misinterpreting the gesture in the first place.

"I also want to clear up — clearly the fans here misinterpreted my Jared Allen tribute," Watt told reporters, per ESPN. "Jared Allen's one of my favorite players of all time, and that was absolutely a way to honor him on his night here. Zero disrespect. I would never disrespect him.

"I have a lot of respect for Jared Allen, so I hope that clears that up."

So did Watt expect Vikings fans to cheer him on as he celebrated with Allen's dance after sacking one of their own? Apparently?

Either way, Watt's explanation doesn't seem likely to sway Vikings fans in his direction. Maybe next time, just embrace the boos and move on.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Falcons trade suspended WR Calvin Ridley

ATLANTA — Calvin Ridley’s once promising career as a featured wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons has come to a close after it was reported Tuesday afternoon that he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ridley had been suspended for the entire 2022 season by the NFL after...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Record-setting 12 players dealt on NFL trade deadline day

The NFL trade deadline turned into a frenzy with 15 teams making 10 deals involving 12 players and several draft picks on Tuesday. Edge rusher Bradley Chubb, tight end T.J. Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and running back Nyhiem Hines headlined the list of players switching teams ahead of the 4 p.m. EDT cutoff.
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

NFL trade deadline recap: Vikings, Bills & Dolphins go all-in, Bears get Justin Fields a weapon, Broncos & Colts waive the white flag

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. The NFL trade deadline came and went on Tuesday afternoon, and for what feels like the first time in years, it was actually exciting! A number of high-impact players changed teams this week as squads like the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills & Miami Dolphins prepare for playoff runs, and teams like the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts...well, don't.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fantasy Football Week 9: Kicker rankings

We technically have a two-way tie at the top of the fantasy kicker leaderboard after eight weeks of the NFL season. The GOAT himself, Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, stands at the top with 82 total fantasy points — but he's not alone. Coming in with his own 82 points — and maybe to the surprise of most observers — is Seattle Seahawks boot, Jason Myers.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

ESPN hires WNBA champion head coach Becky Hammon as NBA studio analyst

Becky Hammon is a busy woman. Fresh off of leading the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her rookie season as head coach, Hammon has a new job. Starting in December, she'll join ESPN as a studio analyst. Hammon will contribute to ESPN's catalog of studio shows including "SportsCenter," "Get Up," "First Take" and "NBA Today," the network announced on Wednesday. Her focus will be on the NBA.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
138K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy